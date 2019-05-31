St. Patrick’s Fun Festival has a pretty sweet history.
It began when two local couples launched a fundraising project designed to bring members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church together for fellowship.
Lawrence and Etta Emanuel and Don and Aldean Markvicka started the event as an ice cream social with a few children’s games.
That first event, which took place in 1971, was a success.
Event coordinators raised $3,000, enough to pay for needed carpeting for church aisles.
At the same time, parish members seemed to enjoy the festival, said the late Etta Emanuel in a 1991 Fremont Tribune story.
Event coordinators decided to continue hosting the festival.
“We started small and we’ve grown ever since,” Emanuel said.
Jan Ortmeier, the current kolache-making coordinator, said parishioners baked kolaches for the event in Dianne Vyhlidal’s home.
A 1982 Tribune article shows a photograph of Vyhlidal, the kolache-baking chairman, Mary Kay Dolejs and Linda Hirsch. The women were among volunteers who baked 250 dozen kolaches that year.
Kolache-makers later moved the project to the kitchen in St. Pat’s Auditorium.
In a 1991 story, kolache-makers Doris Moeller, Eileen Karmann and Martha Pfingston talked about volunteers making 2,300 of the pastries in a two-day period.
“I don’t think people realize all the work that’s involved,” said Pfingston, who was chairman of the kolache-baking committee that year.
Like women who’ve made kolaches this year, their predecessors liked the camaraderie found in working together on a project.
“We enjoy each other’s company,” Moeller said. “Sometimes, we don’t see each other all year until kolache-baking time.”
The women often exchanged good-natured quips.
“God knows that when he gets Doris and Martha up there, he’ll have no end to kolaches,” Karmann said, smiling.
What did these women find was the best part about kolache-making?
“When you shut the ovens off and empty your dish water … No, it’s the end of the festival, when they’ve all been sold,” Moeller said.
Decades later, other St. Pat’s volunteers worked busily, making the ethnic pastries believed to have originated in Eastern Europe in the 1700s.
Parishioners said on Thursday they enjoy the fellowship and an opportunity to help the church.
“We’re doing it for our parish,” Ortmeier said. “I always said God’s leading my path.”