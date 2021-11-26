Festival of Hope online auction features items, activities

Suzanne Smith hopes folks will do their holiday shopping while supporting survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Once again this year, The Bridge is hosting its Festival of Hope, an online auction which runs through Dec. 5.

Through this event, the public can buy holiday gifts and decorations, while benefiting an agency that serves clients in a five-county area.

Online auction items include: a one-week getaway at a cabin in Estes Park; rounds of golf at many golf courses; tickets for family events and a number of holiday baskets, centerpieces, decorated trees and wreaths.

The auction can be accessed at https://qtego.net/qlink/thebridge

“We wanted to make it easier for supporters in all five of our counties to do some holiday shopping while helping build violence-free communities,” said Smith, executive director.

All proceeds from the auctions will support direct services.

This is the 18th year the community will participate in the Festival of Hope.

While the name and venue has changed throughout the years, the holiday giving and support of the agency’s services has remained constant, Smith said.

The first year, the event was called, “Cup of Hope/Festival of Trees” and took place in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

“We served coffee, cider and some bakery items while people came and browsed and bid on the donated, decorated holiday trees. We had some young kids from the community playing Christmas songs on piano and other instruments,” Smith said.

The next year, the “Festival of Trees” took place in the Kollmeyers building in downtown Fremont. Shoppers browsed and bid donated, decorated trees while sipping coffee and cider and eating a cookie or two.

“They hosted the Festival of Hope for several years,” Smith said. “The trees were so beautiful, unique with different themes. We have continued the tradition of keeping the trees, but decided we needed to expand the items available for auction as many individuals came year after year and eventually couldn’t fit another tree in their home!”

The event eventually moved to Abe Krasne Home Furnishings and the name was changed to “Festival of Hope.”

“Krasne’s have graciously hosted our event during the Christmas Walk for several years, allowing us the space to also expand the auction items,” Smith said.

The last two years, that fundraiser has been moved to an online format to help encourage and support the health and safety of the community.

“We have heard from many that they miss the items being on display where they can come and browse with family over the holiday,” Smith said. “We will see what next year brings as we all miss the safe contact.”

Smith expressed her gratitude.

“The Bridge appreciates all the support we have been given from those who take the time to create these really fun and festive items. The individuals, businesses and families, who donate the events and other items, and our event sponsors are wonderful,” she said.

Support from community sponsors such as Sid Dillon Chevrolet Fremont help make the event possible.

“We are grateful to everyone who will be ‘shopping’ on-line and supporting The Bridge this week,” Smith said.

The Bridge’s mission is to help individuals and families who experience domestic abuse, dating violence, and sexual assault in Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

Smith said The Bridge is the only domestic violence/sexual assault program serving this area.

The Bridge’s main office in Fremont and its outreach office in Blair offer emergency confidential shelter, a 24-hour crisis line (1-888-721-4340), support and education groups, and youth prevention programming.

For more information, contact Suzanne Smith, executive director, at suzannes@bridgefromviolence.com or 402-721-4340.

