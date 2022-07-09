Festival park vendors share their stories

Forever Red, White and Blue in 2022.

That’s this year’s slogan for the annual event that has come to mean so much to Fremont residents.

The three-day celebration features living history encampments, entertainment, crafts, antique shows, and rodeos. It also includes all sorts of things to eat and drink.

An enduring fixture at John C. Fremont Days has been Little John’s Old Fashioned Home-Made Root Beer, owned by Patricia Ann Mertz.

“I love people, and I love being outdoors,” said Mertz, who has been serving her root beer and sarsaparilla for the past 35 years.

“I’ll be 80 this year,” Mertz said. “I’ve met a lot of nice people, and I love what I do.”

Mertz was born and raised in Corning, Iowa, but moved to Kansas City (Ray Town), Missouri, when she was 16.

“I met a guy who was a Boy Scout leader. The boys were selling root beer to raise money, and I decided to help them sell it,” she said.

Mertz is proud of their humble beginnings.

“We started with a couple flat boards and pallets, then got a baker’s tent,” she said. “We grew and got bigger tents. Now we use two big tents.”

Little John’s is often on hand for Civil War reenactments.

“We were at one in Tennessee when a little boy, maybe 4 or 5, dressed in a Confederate uniform came up to the counter, barely able to see over it, and said to me, ‘In all my many years, this is the best root beer I’ve ever had,’” she said.

Mertz loves the fact that some of the people who grew up enjoying her root beer and sarsaparilla have come to work for her.

“Dean is from Fremont, and he always reserves this weekend for us,” she said. “He was mowing lawns when I hired him. Now he’s an auto mechanic.”

Sophia, Mertz’s 23-year-old granddaughter, is studying counseling psychology at Kansas University.

When a meth addict burned down the Little John’s stand one year in another state, Sophia painted a new sign.

“I’ve always enjoyed art,” she said. “I took art classes in my senior year of high school. When Grandma needed a new sign, I was glad to make one for her.”

Mertz is grateful for the many years she has been able to serve her old-fashioned homemade root beer.

“A man came up to the counter and said he’s been waiting all year for me. He said, waiting on your root beer is like waiting on the first ripe tomato,’” she said.

One of this year’s first-time vendors was Katrina Amick. Born and raised in Valentine, Amick owns Wayfaring Kat Global Handmade Goods. Her booth displayed a wide array of jewelry and accessories made by artisans all over the world.

“I am a big fan of travel,” Amick said. “It changes your perspective on the world.”

Amick began traveling in response to her church’s call for missionaries. The Jehovah’s Witness began her missionary work while in her 20s.

“I was in Costa Rica and kept seeing all these beautiful products, but there was no audience for it,” she said.

Amick decided she would bring these crafts home with her and use them to raise money to help provide a better way of life.

“The more support they receive, the more they can do,” she said.

While she was living in Guatemala, Amick met a woman who made skirts.

“They were beautiful, but she could only sell them for about $13,” she said.

Amick is working to change the public’s opinion about the indigent population.

“There’s a misconception that people who are poor don’t work, and I want to show everyone that it’s not true,” she said. “They just don’t have the resources needed to sell their products for what they’re truly worth. I want to help these people make a living.”

One of the unique qualities about Amick’s products is that they are made with recyclable materials.

Pages from magazines were used to produce the paper-cuff bracelets Amick brought from Guatemala. Telephone wire was used to make jewelry she brought back from South Africa.

“Nothing gets wasted,” Amick said. “We’re such a wasteful society, but these people reuse just about everything they can find.”

In Bali, Amick met a woman who made jewelry using cow bones.

“Now she’s teaching other women in her village how to do that,” she said.

Amick has been to 27 countries so far.

“I have no craft skills,” she said, “and I admire those who can create beautiful things.”

Another first-time vendor was Erin Rock, who owns Restore Traveling Yoga Gypsy. She calls her restorative yoga adult naptime.

“I like to teach out of my backyard,” Rock said.

Her house has a sunroom that provides a welcoming environment.

“I also go to people’s homes and to businesses.”

Rock said she partnered with Methodist Fremont Health during the winter months, coming to the hospital on Fridays.

“Anyone who worked there could sign up for my class,” she said.

Teaching yoga is Rock’s secondary job. She also works in a dental office.

Although this is her first time participating in John C. Fremont Days, Rock has held three pop-up shops.

“My passion is giving everyone an hour of nothingness,” she said. “Yoga is like giving your nervous system a massage. It helps you come out of your fight-or-flight mode and into a rest-and-digest mode.”

Rock also uses music, lighting, and aromatherapy to help participants bid farewell to stress and anxiety.

“I use a peaceful sleep blend at the beginning to help everyone feel more relaxed. At the end I use a citrus blend to reenergize and revitalize,” she said.

Rock also offers a variety of oils and sprays to help relieve tension and respiratory issues.

“Roll-ons can be applied to pulse points, and sprays can be used to freshen the air and linens,” she said.

Both Rock and her daughter-in-law, Haley Winterstein, are Fremont natives and include Reiki (ray-KEE) in their classes.

Like her mother-in-law, Winterstein uses her yoga instruction to supplement her income from working in a dental office.

It was Winterstein’s mother who suggested, during a pop-up in January, that the two women bring their goods and services to John C. Fremont Days.

Her booth is called Soul Level Healings.

Winterstein, who is also certified in crystal healing, holds yoga classes at her Blue Yoga studio here in Fremont, helping people breathe through their bodies using breath work, stretching, and movement.

These and other vendors will be available all weekend.