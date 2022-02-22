FFC accepting applications for retention bonuses

Fremont Family Coalition (FFC) will now be accepting applications for bonuses for childcare workers in Dodge County.

The retention bonuses, as they are called, are available for up to $300 depending on the individual’s status. These factors include part or full time designation, and amount of time employed at the same childcare center.

According to a recent press release from FFC, these offered retention bonus will provide support for Fremont essential workers, specifically, early childcare and education workers.

“Many childcare providers have, at great personal and professional cost, managed to keep their doors open during the pandemic to support children and families in the community. Supporting the employees through a bonus is just a small way to say thank you,” said Genna Faulkner, Early Childhood Community Coordinator at FFC.

Faulkner went on to highlight the role of these workers in the community and country.

“Childcare providers are some of the most important workers in our economy. Without them parents can’t go to work, and business would come to a grinding halt,” Faulkner said. “Let’s say thank you to those providers in a tangible way and remind our community of the great asset we have here in Dodge County.”

Faulkner continued saying bonuses and other support such as this help to better employee retention and communication while encouraging the feelings of value and respect in a workforce.

The application will be mailed to all licensed childcare providers in Dodge County.

An electronic version can be requested by emailing genna@fremontunitedway.org. The application is available in English and Spanish.

