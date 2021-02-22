FFD responds to fire at grain bin in south Fremont

The Fremont Fire Department responded to a grain bin fire caused by moving parts Friday evening.

FFD Capt. Pat Tawney said the department received a report of a bin on fire at ADM in south Fremont around 5:30 p.m.

"They think a spark from two pieces of metal might have gotten hot and dropped some embers down into that product," he said. "And so that product in that bin was burning."

As the bin was on the second story, firefighters made their way up to disassemble the vent tubing in order to extinguish the fire.

"They have their own standpipes, so they have their own water source," Tawney said. "So we used some of our hose and some of their hose, and we had great pressure. And basically, we just took things apart and filled the tube full of water and doused the water down below us."

Tawney said the fire was taken care of in an hour-and-a-half and off-duty crews handled operations during the incident. He also said no one was injured in the fire and that the bin had minimal damage to it.

"Most of it was just the grain that was in there, which wasn't that much," Tawney said. "They were just kind of getting it started, so it wasn't like the bin was completely full of product, so we were lucky there."