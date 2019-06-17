When historic flooding hit Fremont back in March many area residents jumped into action.
Alongside a multitude of first responders doing their part, many residents came out to support their fellow Fremonters and the community as a whole through volunteering during the disaster.
As a way to thank all of those who volunteered during flooding, the Fremont Golf Club and the Fremont Area United Way are hosting a “Thank You” dinner and open house on Sunday, June 23.
The open house and dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. on June 23rd at the Fremont Golf Club clubhouse at 2710 N. Somers Avenue.
According to Fremont Area United Way Volunteer Coordinator Jacki Trujillo, the event is open to anyone who volunteered during the flood disaster. No matter their contribution.
“It is open to any volunteers,” she said. “If you sandbagged, if you helped initially for an hour, or if you volunteered for two weeks, this is for the community.”
The open house and dinner will hopefully be an event where area residents can come together as a community and share their experiences says Trujillo.
“We just hope people can come in and maybe meet some new people and share their stories,” she said. “There are so many amazing people in this community who pitched in, and everybody has their own stories of their involvement with the flood, and I think it’s important to share that with other people.”
The Fremont Golf Club originally organized the event as a way to give back to the community and is providing all of the associated costs.
“This isn’t coming out of flood dollars, or money donated to the United Way for flood relief,” Trujillo said. “It really is just Fremont Golf Club stepping up and wanting to show appreciation to the community.”
The United Way is handling the RSVPs and some of the organizing for the event. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP for the event as soon as possible by calling 402-721-4157.
“I would just ask people to please RSVP because we want to be prepared to serve everybody who wants to join,” Trujillo said.
Trujillo also reminded that while the need for immediate volunteers has waned since the flooding occurred in March, the United Way will be reaching out to the local community with more flood-related volunteer opportunities as relief turns to recovery throughout the community.
“People should definitely keep us in mind, and keep an eye out for volunteer opportunities because there is still so much work to be done to help those affected by flooding in the community,” she said. “There will continue to be a need for volunteers in the near future for rebuilding and recovery efforts.”