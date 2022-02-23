FHS graduate announces run for county attorney

Richard Register, a Fremont attorney, recently filed for the position of Dodge County attorney.

Paul Vaughan, former Dodge County attorney, announced his retirement in early February with his official retirement coming in March. Deputy Attorney Sara Sopinski has been handling the remainder of Vaughan’s term awaiting elections.

Vaughan has been practicing law for 40 years, with half of that being in Dodge County.

“I look forward to the opportunity to join the public safety team serving Dodge County,” Register stated in a press release.

Register operates the Register Law Office, which he founded in 1985. While a full-time attorney, Register also worked as adjunct faculty for 20 years at Metropolitan Community College, and as a mediator for the Nebraska Justice Center.

“Maintaining the integrity, professionalism and cost efficiency of the County Attorney’s office, would be my focus,” Register said.

After graduating Fremont High School, Register received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and a law degree from Creighton Law School.

