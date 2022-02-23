 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

FHS graduate announces run for county attorney

  • 0
Richard Register

Fremont Attorney, Richard Register, announces running for Dodge County Attorney. 

 Courtesy: Richard Register

Richard Register, a Fremont attorney, recently filed for the position of Dodge County attorney. 

Paul Vaughan, former Dodge County attorney, announced his retirement in early February with his official retirement coming in March. Deputy Attorney Sara Sopinski has been handling the remainder of Vaughan’s term awaiting elections. 

Vaughan has been practicing law for 40 years, with half of that being in Dodge County.

“I look forward to the opportunity to join the public safety team serving Dodge County,” Register stated in a press release.

Register operates the Register Law Office, which he founded in 1985.  While a full-time attorney, Register also worked as adjunct faculty for 20 years at Metropolitan Community College, and as a mediator for the Nebraska Justice Center. 

People are also reading…

“Maintaining the integrity, professionalism and cost efficiency of the County Attorney’s office, would be my focus,” Register said.

After graduating Fremont High School, Register received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and a law degree from Creighton Law School.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New research suggests lightning and human bodies may have been synced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News