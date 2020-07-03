FHS outlines July graduation plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont High School announced its plans to move forward with an in-person graduation ceremony later this month.

The ceremony will take place on July 26 in the Al Bahe Gymnasium and will be conducted in three separate sessions. Students will be assigned to each respective in alphabetical order based on their last name.

Approximately 125 students will be assigned into each session. Those sessions are broken down as follows:

Session 1: 1-1:45 p.m. for students with last names A-G.

Session 2: 2:30-3:15 p.m. for students with last names H-N.

Session 3: 4-4:45 p.m. for students with last names O-Z.

Each graduating student will be given four admission tickets for family and guests. Only those who receive tickets will be allowed to attend the ceremony.

Three Rivers Public Health Department is working with Fremont Public Schools to finalize safety protocols and procedures for the ceremony, which will later be communicated to graduates and their families.

Scott Jensen, the outgoing interim FHS principal and executive director of secondary operations, said the school wants to acknowledge students for their work.