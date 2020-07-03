FHS outlines July graduation plans

Fremont High School announced its plans to move forward with an in-person graduation ceremony later this month.
The ceremony will take place on July 26 in the Al Bahe Gymnasium and will be conducted in three separate sessions. Students will be assigned to each respective in alphabetical order based on their last name.
Approximately 125 students will be assigned into each session. Those sessions are broken down as follows:
- Session 1: 1-1:45 p.m. for students with last names A-G.
- Session 2: 2:30-3:15 p.m. for students with last names H-N.
- Session 3: 4-4:45 p.m. for students with last names O-Z.
Each graduating student will be given four admission tickets for family and guests. Only those who receive tickets will be allowed to attend the ceremony.
Three Rivers Public Health Department is working with Fremont Public Schools to finalize safety protocols and procedures for the ceremony, which will later be communicated to graduates and their families.
Scott Jensen, the outgoing interim FHS principal and executive director of secondary operations, said the school wants to acknowledge students for their work.
“We really wanted to find a way to make this happen for our students because we wanted to recognize them for what they have accomplished over their 12 years with us,” he said. “It’s a tremendous accomplishment and it’s something we wanted to definitely find a way to recognize.”
At the same time, Jensen said the school has to balance the safety of graduates and their families. He said the district has been in constant communication with Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“We are continuing to work with them on best practice and protocols that will make sure that we can provide a safe situation for our students and their families,” he said.”
