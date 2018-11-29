Fremont High School, Fremont Family YMCA and the Dillon Family Aquatics Center were put on lockdown due to a situation at Fremont High School.
At approximately 4 p.m. FHS administration was notified by a student that another student potentially had a handgun, according to FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard.
Following the student report of another student possibly possessing a firearm, administration put the school on lockdown and immediately called police.
According to Shepard, police responded and went through the building room by room to clear the building. He added that administration received the all clear from law enforcement at approximately 6:05 p.m.
He also told the Tribune that two individuals were apprehended and placed into custody as a result of the investigation.
Mollie Brown, the school career coordinator at Fremont High School, told the Tribune that the school went into lockdown at about 4:15 p.m., at which time, police began dismissing students in the building room-by-room.
At the scene, students were seen being taken to Fremont Alliance Church across the street, where worried parents were waiting in the parking lot, as a a steady drizzle persisted.
At around 5:20 p.m., Cindy Hartgrave was outside the church, where her daughter, Penelope, was inside and OK. Penelope had called her at around 4 p.m. asking to be picked up from school. By the time Hartgrave arrived at the school, cops were already there. Then, she saw a state trooper with a rifle.
"That's when that scared me," she said.
Just after 5 p.m., Lincoln Street was blocked off by law enforcement vehicles on either end of the school.
Fremont High dismisses at approximately 3:15 each day. The FHS wrestling team is at Blair for a dual meet while the FHS girls and boys basketball teams were playing at Lincoln East for the first round of the Early Bird Classic. The FHS swimming and diving team was set to host its first ever home competition at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center tonight.
The Fremont Family YMCA also went on lockdown for approximately 30-35 minutes—with the lockdown being lifted at 5:30 p.m.
“Since we have a lot of people in the building we went on lockdown because the school being on lockdown and its proximity to our facility,” Jerry Rinne, YMCA President, said.
Rinne added that the Fremont High School swim and dive meet at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center within the YMCA will resume this evening after student athletes were taken to locker rooms during the lockdown.
“We had all of them go in the locker room and locked the doors to get them away from any windows, but they are resuming right now,” he said. “We spoke to the athletic director and the athletic director spoke with the superintendent of schools—they gave us the go ahead and said everything was clear.”
This is a developing story.