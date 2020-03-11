FHS's Heidi Moran honored with Assistant Activity Director of the Year award

Fremont High School assistant activity director Heidi Moran was named the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Assistant Director of the Year on Wednesday.

Moran began working at FHS in 1996 as the head girls and assistant boys tennis coach, as well as a part-time physical education teacher. In 2001, Moran transitioned to work full-time as a physical education teacher while continuing to coach girls tennis.

In 2005, she took over as the assistant activities director at the school.

During Moran’s career, she has organized the Back to School Bash, Letter Club and Annual Pink Out Event. Moran also coordinated the collegiate letter of intent signings ans has been involved as a sponsor for the dance team and cheerleading.

“Mrs. Moran is an exemplary teacher and is able to work with, motivate and relate to students that have had diverse life experiences,” FHS principal Scott Jensen said in a press release. “She is a firm believer that establishing positive relationships with kids, and building trust with them, will pay off as they mature and grow both as students and as young adults.”

