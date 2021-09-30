FHS to stage 'Peter and the Starcatcher'

When it looked like a cast mate couldn’t be in a show, Maddie Everitt was ready to step up to the plate.
Or actually, the stage.
In 2020, Fremont High School students were getting ready for their one-act play for district competition when the lead actress was quarantined due to COVID-19.
“Maddie learned that role in three days and was prepared to perform at districts,” said FHS drama teacher Caitie Hays.
Ultimately, the lead actress was able to leave quarantine and took the stage.
But Maddie’s commitment and selflessness impressed her teacher.
Now, Maddie has a lead role in the new FHS production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”
The show starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Nell McPherson Theatre at FHS. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door. They also may be purchased online at https://fremont.booktix.com/.
“Peter and The Starcatcher” is a prequel to “Peter Pan” and is based on a young adult novel by the same name. Written decades after “Peter Pan,” this show tells how the characters came to be.
“We follow a couple different storylines,” Hays said.
One deals with the “Lost Boys.” Another focuses on Molly Aster, a young girl on a mission with her father to destroy something called, “Star Stuff.” Audiences also learn about a pirate named, Black Stache, who later becomes Captain Hook.
“Starcatcher” is a play with music.
Unlike a musical in which people who are talking suddenly break into song, “Starcatcher” has scenes like one where ships are leaving a harbor and a sea shanty is sung in the background.
More than 30 cast members and 30 crew members are part of the production.
For students like Kelley Lebahn, the show offers a unique opportunity.
Kelley plays a fighting prawn, the King of the Mollusks.
“I’m usually behind the scenes, working on the technical aspects, and I decided for my senior year I wanted to change things up and actually audition,” Lebahn said. “Peter Pan is one of my favorite Disney movies and I wanted to be part of it. I love all the characters.”
As “King,” Kelley is an antagonist who wants to get the “Lost Boys” off an island.
The character has an Italian accent. So to prepare, Kelley listened to dialect classes on YouTube.
“It helped me get into character when I wasn’t just making up an accent,” Kelley said. “It felt more real, knowing I was using a real Italian accent.”
Actors aren’t the only ones who do their homework when it comes to preparing for a show.
Kayley Harrington, also a senior, is the stage manager.
In her role, Kayley is the right hand person of the director.
“We’re the faces. She’s the brain,” Kelley said.
Before the show, Kayley watched clips of other schools’ productions of “Starcatcher” to see how different actors interpreted their roles.
During rehearsals, she takes lots of notes, keeping a record of what’s happening on stage.
She works with the technical crew. Kayley reminds the actors of they’re supposed to do — like when they’re supposed to move two large trunks on and off stage.
“Kayley is kind of the master brain who knows everything that’s happening all the time,” Hays said.
And Kayley’s work doesn’t end after rehearsals.
Each night, she sends emails to the actors, telling them what they need to work on before they come to the next rehearsal.
“Kayley has the hardest job in the show,” Hays said.
Being a stage manager at a high school level is very difficult.
“It’s hard to be a peer leader, knowing you might have to get stern with some of your best friends,” Hays said.
This can include times when stage managers must tell other students to put away their cell phones or stop talking backstage.
“Starcatcher” is Kayley’s third show as stage manager and she said her friends have accepted her role. She’s learned much.
“It’s definitely helped me gain confidence in myself,” Kayley said.
Maddie, who prepared diligently for last year’s one-act play, is pleased to have the role of Molly in “Starcatcher.”
“It’s been really great,” she said.
Maddie describes her character as a mother figure to the Lost Boys, who are like orphans.
“She discovers a lot of things they haven’t experienced and tries to give that feeling of family to the boys,” Maddie said.
Portraying a nurturing person isn’t such a stretch for Maddie, who even has what she calls a “mom bag.” The bag contains hand sanitizer, gum and Band-Aids — just in case she or her friends need them.
“My parents always told me it’s better to have something and not need it than to need it and not have it,” she said.
Along with her nurturing role, Maddie loves the feeling of connection and family that’s found in “Starcatcher.”
Kelley loves the show’s humor and color.
“I think it’s going to be really engaging for all ages,” she said.
Kayley thinks the show has many messages that themes people can relate to today.
“I believe one of the strongest messages portrayed in the play is ‘be true to who you are’ and I feel like every kid, every adult, anybody who walks through the theater doors to watch this play will love that message,” Kayley said.
Hays said the show creates a beautiful, magical world that all people can enjoy.
She believes the entire cast and crew have been working very hard on the show and the public will benefit by seeing it.
“My goal is to continue to invite the community to support us, but also invite them to have two hours where all of the problems of the world can disappear and they can — particularly with this show — get that feeling back of what it was like to be a kid and play inside their imagination,” Hays said.
Hays borrows a comment from her father, Dan, the director of theater at Midland University, who said:
“Actors and theater people are healers just like doctors are. Doctors heal your body and theater heals your soul.”
“We want to invite you to come heal your soul for two hours,” she said.
And to see a show where many students have really stepped up.