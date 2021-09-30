FHS to stage 'Peter and the Starcatcher'

“It’s hard to be a peer leader, knowing you might have to get stern with some of your best friends,” Hays said.

This can include times when stage managers must tell other students to put away their cell phones or stop talking backstage.

“Starcatcher” is Kayley’s third show as stage manager and she said her friends have accepted her role. She’s learned much.

“It’s definitely helped me gain confidence in myself,” Kayley said.

Maddie, who prepared diligently for last year’s one-act play, is pleased to have the role of Molly in “Starcatcher.”

“It’s been really great,” she said.

Maddie describes her character as a mother figure to the Lost Boys, who are like orphans.

“She discovers a lot of things they haven’t experienced and tries to give that feeling of family to the boys,” Maddie said.

Portraying a nurturing person isn’t such a stretch for Maddie, who even has what she calls a “mom bag.” The bag contains hand sanitizer, gum and Band-Aids — just in case she or her friends need them.