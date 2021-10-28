FHS Wins Superior Rating at State Marching Band Competition

Fremont High School’s marching band took home a superior rating at last week’s Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) annual marching competition.

A superior rating is the highest score achievable and Doug Bogatz, the instructor at FHS for band and orchestra, said this sets a new standard for the school.

“This is, as far as I know, the first time we achieved this rating since 1998,” Bogatz said.

Bogatz said for many years, the likelihood of competing was minimal, because of changes to the school’s scheduling system.

“At least from what my predecessor Brian Anderson told me, since the school shifted to a 4 by 4 block system, it kind of made the possibility of competing, incredibly hard. Band is the biggest single entity in the school—bigger than football or any other extracurricular—and unlike those other activities there is no bench. No student is on the sidelines,” Bogatz said.

“We practice in our class periods, and this is mainly because of how much our students are involved in,” Bogatz said. “I had a student a year ago who was a drum major, clarinet player, viola player, drama student, tennis player and in our school’s choral program. We have our practices and rehearsals in our period because if they were outside of regular school time, too many problems would emerge. We rarely have a student at FHS who only does just one thing.”

Bogatz mentioned something else.

“When we have students split up by the block system, no after or before school practices and students who already juggle many other activities, competing is not really possible,” he said. “We still perform at games and things like that but anything beyond that is, just as I said, too difficult.”

In the 1970s, ’80s and part of the ’90s, FHS was a common leader in marching band awards, often leading the state.

“Fremont was a regular winner back in the day, and it’s unfortunate that it had to stop for a bit,” Bogatz said.

As with every facet of society, once the pandemic hit, a wrench was thrown into the system.

“We were trying to get back on our feet, and admittedly we still did well in terms of ranking in the COVID years, just not where I knew we could go,” Bogatz said. “During that time, our band camp was down to three hours a day, which is a stretch compared to our usual eight-hour. Throughout all of it, I was not only confident but my students were as well. We would not have done as well as we did if not for our already-graduated senior classes. They instilled confidence in our program and lifted others to do the same.”

Ordinarily, the marching band season starts in June with a band camp, which takes place over two weeks, eight-hour days.

Now with COVID in the rearview, the marching band was able to practice and participate as normal, which all led up to last Saturday.

The Nebraska State Bandmasters Association has two main annual marching band competitions.

One is Omaha and is a head to head, fight for first place competition, whereas the second one in Lincoln is more of understanding the skills and placement area of each school, using a rating system.

The latter is what FHS participated in last week.

That competition involved more than 25 schools on Seacrest Field in Lincoln. The competition started at 1 p.m. with Syracuse and finished at 9:45 p.m. with Lincoln Southeast.

FHS’s turn came at second to last at 9:30 p.m.

“It is kind of painful because the ACT (a college admission test) takes place on the same day. So many students before we went to the competition had already been up for hours taking the ACT,” Bogatz said.

The competition ended around 10 p.m. with results being given at 10:20 at which time Bogatz and his students realized they had gotten one of the highest ratings.

It wasn’t until midnight that the students returned to Fremont.

“Obviously, there were calls for celebration,” Bogatz said. “I had actually made a bet with my class before the competition that if we got above a specific score, I’d get pied in the face. Well, we got above that score and I got pied in the face by the students. It was a good time.”

Bogatz maintains though that while this was a time of celebration, it’s also a time for his students to realize their potential and double down.

“We are finally being recognized as the upper echelon,” Bogatz said. “I’m not surprised at all. I knew we had the ability to do this. If you watch the show, you can see the work and sacrifice in their performance,” Bogatz said. “This is where we should be all the time. We were a regular for winning awards back in the day for a reason. This is the baseline, and I told my students many times this. This is no longer a goal, this is an expectation.”

