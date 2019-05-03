The annual Nebraska Passport season began on May 1, providing Nebraskan’s the opportunity to head out on the road and explore the state.
With the Nebraska Passport, travelers can discover Nebraska’s beautiful scenery, try local favorite cuisine, step back in time and experience family fun, all while collecting stamps and earning prizes.
“People have been exploring the state and creating memories with this program for 10 years now,” John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director, said. “We’re looking forward to hearing about everyone’s passport adventures this year as they discover the unique destinations we have across the state.”
The 2019 Passport will run from May 1 through September 30 and features 70 attractions put into 10 categories, including: Not-At-All What You Thought, Quirky Nebraska, Rural Gems, Bite of Nebraska, Beautiful Nebraska, Family Fun, Nebraska Stories, History Alive, Happy Hour and Shop Nebraska.
A full list of this year’s stops can be found at nebraskapassport.com.
This year’s Nebraska Passport features one local business — Fia + Belle, which is an antique, home decor and clothing shop located in the old Schweser’s Building at 108 E. Sixth Street in Downtown Fremont.
Fia + Belle was not originally slated to participate in the program, but stepped up after historic flooding forced The Tow Line at Fremont State Lakes from the program.
Flooding also forced Niobrara State Park to be removed from the Nebraska Passport Program as temporary closure of Highway 12 makes access trickier than normal, according to the Nebraska Tourism Commission.
The Tow Line was replaced with Fia + Belle in Fremont and Niobrara State Park has been replaced with Ponca State Park in Ponca.
Both The Tow Line and Niobrara State Park will be featured on the 2020 Nebraska Passport.
“This is a bump in the road we didn’t foresee and have never had to deal with before. We’re sad The Tow Line and Niobrara State Park will be unable to participate in the passport this year, but it gives them time to recover and we are looking forward to having them on the program next year,” Ricks said.
Passport travelers can share stories of their explorations on nebraskapassport.com.
Participants can download and participate in the program via a free mobile app available in Apple App Store and Google Play, by searching “Nebraska Passport.” With the app, Passport participants can get digital stamps and submit for prizes virtually.
Nebraska Tourism encourages all participants to download the app to receive notifications about unexpected Passport stop hour changes and important announcements. Participants can also order a 2019 Nebraska Passport booklet online at nebraskapassport.com or pick one up at their nearest passport stop.
Last year, 749 participants finished all 70 stops. Over 50,000 people participated from 418 Nebraska communities and 46 states.