The Fremont Fire Department will hold its annual Fill the Boot drive this weekend to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Firefighters will line the street corners near 23rd and Bell streets this Saturday and Sunday and hold fire boots for drivers to donate.
Blake Wagner, firefighter and MDA coordinator for the Fremont Firefighters Union Local 1015, said firefighters will start setting up around 8:30 a.m. and start about a half hour later. Depending on traffic and personnel, the event will be over around 3 or 4 p.m.
“Drivers should just be cautious because we’ll have some guys in the streets,” he said. “We’ll be collecting money at red lights, so there could possibly be some delays in traffic in that area.”
Muscular dystrophy is a genetic disease that weakens and degenerates muscles. The disease causes problems with walking, swallowing and the heart.
Wagner said the campaign has been the union’s foundation for donations for about 65 years, raising over $9,000 over the two days in years past. Fremont is one of the few cities in the state that still allows the solicitation of money for the drive.
“There’s city ordinances that we have to follow, we have to take classes and also have to put in a request with the city,” Wagner said. “So it’s kind of time consuming and everything, but we do it because it helps us out so much just being out on the streets.”
The drive is beneficial for the city, due to its close proximity to Calvin Crest Camp Conference, an MDA summer camp that brings together children with muscular dystrophy from all over the state, Wagner said.
“This drive helps out these kids, and if you are lucky enough to meet some of them, there’s nothing that stops them,” he said. “Especially if you go out there for the VIP days for the summer camp, it’s nice to see them with kids that have the same problems as they do.”
MDA is a nonprofit that was formed in 1950. Since its creation, it has raised more than $26 million each year to assist people and families affected by the disease.
“The MDA helps out anybody with muscular dystrophy from kids to 90-year-olds and is a resource to figure out what these people need and how they can get it for them,” he said. “If it’s a wheelchair to a walker or a motorized scooter or a motorized wheelchair, the MDA helps out with that.”