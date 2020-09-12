Film on Native American advocate set to film in Omaha area to launch Kickstarter

La Flesche’s father, Joseph, will be portrayed by Parker, known as Nudahunga, or “chief,” with the Omaha tribe. He lived with the tribe until 1985, and became an actor in the late 1990s.

Parker’s first speaking role was as a courtroom deputy in the 2003 television movie “Coyote Waits.” He also played a warrior in Terrence Malick’s 2005 film “The New World, which stared Colin Farrell and Christian Bale, and has portrayed various other Native American chief roles.

“So I’ve played a lot of these stoic roles, and I wanted to play something that I’m currently going to play now,” he said. “[Joseph La Flesche’s] a chief, but he mainly is a father too, which I am, so I’m able to connect with that.”

Parker said he first found out about the role on social media, sent in his acting reel and received the part. He said he was drawn to Joseph La Flesche, as he wanted the best for his children, and seeing that Native Americans’ ways of life would soon change, he sent his children to school in New Jersey.