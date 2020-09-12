Film on Native American advocate set to film in Omaha area to launch Kickstarter

Pathway Films will soon begin fundraising for a movie on the life of Omaha Native American Susette La Flesche set to film in the Omaha area.
The film, “Bright Eyes,” is set to start filming early next year. Producer Jerry Thompson and the film’s main actors, Sarah Ortegon and Anthony Parker, filmed a promotional video near Bancroft Thursday and Friday for its Kickstarter.
The movie has potential plans to shoot in the Fremont area and has several residents helping in its production, including Dana and Joel Reeves of Reeves Media Group and The Digg Site Productions, as well as Stacy Heatherly, who is founder of The Dig Site and commissioner of the Eastern Nebraska Film Office.
The film’s Kickstarter will allow donations of $25 to $5,000 toward “Bright Eyes” and should go live before the end of September. More information on the film can be found at brighteyesmovie.com.
“Bright Eyes” is named after the Omaha tribe name of Susette La Flesche, a Native American rights advocate in the late 19th century. She first received recognition for facilitating the trial of Standing Bear in 1879.
La Flesche traveled the East Coast with her brother, Francis, Standing Bear and her future husband, Omaha Herald assistant editor Thomas Tibbles. Here attracted the attention of people such as Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Louisa May Alcott, and she would also dine with former President Rutherford B. Hayes.
La Flesche was also the first woman to speak at Faneuil Hall in Boston, and along with her husband, reported at the Battle of Wounded Knee and helped the injured and dying.
Thompson said he first became familiar with La Flesche while working on publicity for the 1981 film “Windwalker.” As he was sent to Omaha, a member of the Omaha tribe told him about her story.
While many tribe members are aware of La Flesche’s sister, Susan, who was one of the first Native Americans to earn a medical degree, Thompson said not many people knew about La Flesche’s story.
Thompson soon read the book “Bright Eyes: The Story of Susette LaFlesche, An Omaha Indian” by Dorothy Clarke Wilson, and knew he wanted to adapt La Flesche’s life.
“So now here we are, 38 years later, and I’ve made some films, a couple features, some documentaries,” he said. “And in 2016, I visited the tribe and felt like it was the time to do this.”
After meeting with the tribe’s members, Thompson said the project was met with excitement and goosebumps as they gave him their blessing to move forward with the film.
“So I’ve been to the reservation four times, just wanting to respect them, make sure everything is how they would like it to be and if anything needed to be changed, they’d tell me now,” he said. “Because I want everybody to be happy, and the story’s a great story.”
Thompson, who will be using Wilson’s book as the basis for the film, said the book has a wide variety of humorous and emotional scenes, including the Trail of Tears and Standing Bear’s trial.
“It’s the underdog story of people fighting for justice, and victory when they did that,” he said.
Around a year ago, Thompson starting holding auditions with tribal members for roles in the film and scouting locations, and a few months ago, he found his lead actors.
Despite some rainy weather in Nebraska this week, Thompson said he and the Omaha film crew were able to get great footage of the actors, whom he met for the first time in-person this week.
“It really went well, as far as the chemistry and how we got it done,” he said. “So we’re all excited to see this Kickstarter to make this film happen.”
Ortegon, who will portray La Flesche, is an actor and dancer originally from Denver. After being crowned Miss Native American USA in 2013 and 2014, she began her acting career on the stage with the play “Black Elk Speaks” and the musical “Sitting Bull’s Last Waltz.”
Ortegon was also cast as an extra in the miniseries “Jamestown” and was cast in the 2019 PBS documentary “The Art of Home: A Wind River Story,” which was nominated for an Emmy Award in the category of Cultural Documentary.
Prior to receiving the role of La Flesche, Ortegon said she wrote in her journal that she had wanted to be a lead and prayed to the Creator to lead her in the right direction.
The very next day, Ortegon said she received a phone call, as the film’s production had asked one of her friends for her information.
“And he gave them my phone number, they called me, so I was really surprised,” she said. “So I sent an audition just one day later, and I actually got the role.”
Ortegon said she was drawn to the role for La Flesche’s political activism, and recently found out about her art as well.
“Interestingly enough, I’m also an artist and I’ve worked in law at a law firm for four years, and I just relate so much to her character, and I speak out a lot about the injustices that we still face as indigenous people with oil and gas and trying to prevent that from polluting our water systems,” she said.
Ortegon said she was looking forward to the film’s production to start and was excited to portray La Flesche.
“I relate to her character on a personal level, and I believe that her story definitely needs to be told because historically, she was able to change things,” she said. “And that’s why I would love to continue to play her character.”
La Flesche’s father, Joseph, will be portrayed by Parker, known as Nudahunga, or “chief,” with the Omaha tribe. He lived with the tribe until 1985, and became an actor in the late 1990s.
Parker’s first speaking role was as a courtroom deputy in the 2003 television movie “Coyote Waits.” He also played a warrior in Terrence Malick’s 2005 film “The New World, which stared Colin Farrell and Christian Bale, and has portrayed various other Native American chief roles.
“So I’ve played a lot of these stoic roles, and I wanted to play something that I’m currently going to play now,” he said. “[Joseph La Flesche’s] a chief, but he mainly is a father too, which I am, so I’m able to connect with that.”
Parker said he first found out about the role on social media, sent in his acting reel and received the part. He said he was drawn to Joseph La Flesche, as he wanted the best for his children, and seeing that Native Americans’ ways of life would soon change, he sent his children to school in New Jersey.
“We would have to adapt to that, and it was [Chief] Big Elk’s vision, that the Omaha would have to acquire these newfound skills to be able to survive in what would be the new world,” Parker said. “Because it wasn’t going to stay how it was, it was going to change, and we had to find a way to change with it.”
Joseph La Flesche, known as Iron Eye, succeeded Big Elk as chief. Parker said he remembered hearing stories about him from his grandmother growing up.
“I don’t really speak Omaha myself, but when I hear the language, it just brings back a lot of memories,” he said. “So that’s why I’m really interested in playing this part and being involved in this.”
Like other Omaha tribe members, Parker said he knew more about Susette La Flesche’s sister and her work.
“I wasn’t really familiar with Susette, and so I’m learning from this,” he said. “So I’m just really excited about being a part of this.”
With the film’s production, Thompson said he plans to hire members of the tribe to build an actual village, which would be left in place as a tourist attraction.
Additionally, the wide-release film will dedicate at least 50% of its net profits to the Omaha and Ponca tribes, as well as Native American causes.
“So that’s the exciting part of it, too, is we hope people want to invest in the Kickstarter, not just to get a DVD of the movie and not just to make it happen, but to make it so successful that Native Americans will be helped through this whole process,” Thompson said.
Thompson said other potential shooting locations include Washington, D.C., Virginia, Oklahoma and Fanueil Hall in Boston.
“Stacy Heatherly, Dana, who are in Fremont, have been very, very helpful, and we definitely want to [shoot there],” he said. “We haven’t even gotten to that point yet to say what scenes will be shot there, but I’m sure we’ll come up with a few.”
Ultimately, Thompson said he wants to make sure “Bright Eyes” is as accurate as it can be to tell La Flesche’s story.
I’ve done a lot of research with a lot of people across the country, and we’ve got one of the best people about costumes and what wardrobes the Natives wore and the locations and how they lived working on this, as he’s been involved in 30 Native American movies,” he said. “So authenticity and truth is a big foundation of what we’re doing.”
