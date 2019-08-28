Nebraska filmmaker Stacy Heatherly will work to hold production for an upcoming historical film on Ponca Chief Standing Bear in Fremont and other parts of Nebraska.
The production of “I Am a Man” currently has plans to construct an equestrian sound stage studio in Fremont, which will handle action stunt filming and scenes requiring a sound stage.
Heatherly, who started work in the film industry in 1990, founded Digg Site Productions in 2009, which produces documentaries to raise money for a summer film camp for students. She also founded the Annual White Light City Film Festival and is film commissioner of the Eastern Nebraska Film Office.
Heatherly is working on the film’s production with Omaha native Warren Anzalone and Andrew Troy, who will direct the film. The film will be produced by Troy Entertainment and Anonymous Content, which produced the Academy Award-winning films “The Revenant” and “Spotlight.”
The production currently has plans to keep all, or at least a majority, of the production within the state of Nebraska, according to a press release. Heatherly also plans to have local Native tribes to participate in the film’s production.
“I Am a Man” is based off of the book of the same name, which was written in 2010 by Joseph Starita, a journalism professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The book tells the story of Standing Bear’s 600-mile journey to bury his eldest son in the Niobrara River valley homeland.
The new sound stage studio will be developed with the help of stunt directors Tad Griffith and Eddie Perez. Griffith, a Nebraska native, is a professional rodeo cowboy and has worked on films like “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Spider-Man 2” and “The Patriot.” Perez is a Emmy-award winner whose work can be seen in films including “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Deadpool” and “Star Trek: Into Darkness.”