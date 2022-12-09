Film receives funding help from Cherokee Nation Reservation

The soon-to-be-made film, “I am a Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear,” recently received funding help from the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma, officials announced in a press release.

Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Nation Film and Original Content, did not detail how much funding assistance the film will receive from the tribe, but noted that tribal officials are excited to help with the project that tells the true story of the courtroom and legal human rights victory of Ponca Tribe Chief Standing Bear in 1879.

“‘I am a Man’ is an important Native American story that needs to be told. We are proud to offer our film incentive to such a project,” Loren stated in the press release. “CNFO looks forward to becoming a hub for Native American storytelling, and this is just the beginning.”

The film will be partly made in Fremont, with local residents being employed for an estimated 20 jobs. The movie’s production company in late November got $5 million from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, out of the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds pool.

On Nov. 8, the Fremont City Council approved financial assistance to the film, with council members voting 5-1 to approve $265,692 in rebate revenue from the city’s Film Incentive Rebate through Fremont’s Local Option Economic Development fund. The rebate will be given to the film’s parent company, Troy Entertainment, for expenses incurred during film, such as food, housing and equipment rentals.

The film’s director, Andrew Troy, stated in the press release how appreciative he is of the financial help and permission to use tribal lands for filming from both the Ponca Tribes of Nebraska and Oklahoma as well as the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

“The key plot of our story exists in the heart of the community surrounding Fort Omaha and the actual location where Standing Bear and the Ponca tribe were detained in 1879,” Troy stated in the release. “Not only do we get to make a film about Standing Bear’s journey that can reach a worldwide audience, but in doing so, we get to help uplift local communities, provide training and possibilities for ongoing jobs, and encourage tourism in and around Ponca and Cherokee lands,”

Troy noted other positive aspects of the film.

“Working with the Cherokee Nation also gives us the opportunity to film on the tribe’s reservation with Cherokee, Ponca and other Native people who are interested in being involved in the film industry,” Troy said. “It is that much more special to me knowing that I have the trust and support of so many Native people who stand behind this script.”