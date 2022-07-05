Finding the perfect spot: Fremonters enjoy fireworks show

For John and Amber LaMar, it’s a tradition.

It was early evening as the Fremonters sat under a canopy along Airport Road, waiting for the city’s fireworks to start.

“We come every year and we usually come down a little early and hang out and get a good spot,” LaMar said. “We’ve got family and friends coming. We’ll have a picnic and relax and enjoy the atmosphere.”

The LaMars were among multiple local and area residents who found spots near Christensen Field and Fremont Municipal Airport to watch the community’s 21st annual fireworks display on July 3.

As in past years, fireworks watchers began parking and leaving pickup trucks and SUVs on Sunday morning in the grassy ditch along west 23rd Street. The ditch continued to fill with vehicles as the day elapsed into evening.

Families sat in lawn chairs near their vehicles. Some had canopies to shield them from the sun. Some even brought grills.

Fremonters Jamie and Peggy Potter were with friends and family under a canopy, where pal Andy Carlson, also of Fremont, was grilling onions. Carlson was cooking carrots in an aluminum tray and planned to grill hamburgers and hot dogs. Jalapeno poppers were on the menu, too.

The Potters and their friends planned to play games like Connect Four and corn hole before the fireworks display.

“We just got here,” Jamie Potter said at 6:30 p.m. “We’ve been coming to this spot for three or four years.”

Potter likes the spot.

“It gives us a good view for the show that’s coming up tonight,” Potter said.

Like the Potters, the LaMars picked their spot years ago and return each year.

“It’s easy to leave afterward,” Amber LaMar said of their location.

At the same time, people began gathering at Lifegate Church on north Colorado Avenue.

Children jumped in a large inflatable bounce house in the church parking lot or tossed basketballs into nearby hoops. Men grilled hamburgers and hot dogs outside. Inside, hungry visitors lined up for the free potluck meal, which also included baked beans, salads and desserts.

Women with blue or black plastic-gloved hands dished up salads or put handfuls of chips or pieces of cake onto the guests’ plates.

“We brought those,” a little boy said, excitedly pointing to a tray of homemade Oreo cookie balls.

Robert Wilson, campus pastor of Lifegate Fremont, pointed out that the church parking lot offers a great view of the fireworks.

He cited why the church offers the free potluck meal.

“People are going to be out here anyway in our parking lot, so we thought we’d open our building so they could come in and use the restroom if they need to,” Wilson said. “Plus, we’re a local church and so we want to be a blessing to our neighborhood.”

That night, huge bursts of color exploded in the skies. Guests honked horns in appreciation after the display ended.

A couple weeks before the show, event coordinator Ron Vlach, a military veteran, estimated about 20,000 people would view the show which can be seen from a considerable distance.

“The stuff we shoot is pretty much large stuff so you can see it from a long ways away,” he said.

Fremonters, like the LaMars, enjoy the display.

“It’s always a good show,” John LaMar said. “It’s a tradition.”

