Fire at ice cream shop

A firefighter sprays water into a tall structure at the Heladeria Reinita Ice Cream Shop in downtown Fremont.
A new Clarmar Elementary School will be built southeast of the intersection of Luther Road and East 23rd Street in Fremont.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 18 to a residence in the 700 block of North Pierce Street in reference to a disturbance.
The Fremont Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 11:03 a.m. Sept. 17 near South Union and Factory streets.
No one was injured in a Tuesday morning fire at 505 W. Fifth St., in Fremont.
Fremont Public Schools and the Dodge County Assessor’s Office are alerting local residents to errors in postcards sent to county residents.
The skies were inky black on a moonless night as Lt. Heath Hoppes prepared to land an F/A18-C Hornet on the USS Nimitz.
Mick Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that work on the paving project between North Bend and Fremont has…
The City of Fremont and J & R Construction & Concrete, LLC, will be working on pavement rehabilitation beginning Monday, Sept. 19.
Midland University is honoring Sid Dillon with the 2022 Impact Award.
FurEver Home, Inc. is an animal rescue located at 925 West Sixth St. They provide animal control services for the City of Fremont. Contact the…
