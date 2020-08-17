You are the owner of this article.
Fire chief: Fire started after child played with lighter
Fremont firefighters extinguished a small fire in a bedroom after a child had played with a cigarette lighter.

No injuries occurred.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to 1221 N. Bell St. Two girls, ages 4 and 5, in the house had run across Bell Street to get help, said Fremont Fire Department Capt. Tom Christensen.

Christensen said it was reported that smoke had filled the home.

“The majority of my crew was on an EMS (emergency medical services) run so we actually responded to that fire with only two people,” he said.

Not much smoke was showing on the outside of the home from which a mother and the two young children had evacuated. They were outside when firefighters arrived.

Christensen said he opened the house’s front door.

“There was smoke down to the ground,” he said.

The two firefighters worked to get a hose ready, while others were trying to make their way there from the EMS call. When the other firefighters arrived, they made an interior attack, Christensen said, and found the fire in a back bedroom.

Christensen said there was heavy smoke and minor fire damage. He estimates damages at about $50,000.

“It took us a while to get the smoke out of the house,” he said.

Firefighters saved a hamster in the house.

“It took a lot of smoke. I hope it’s OK,” Christensen said of the animal.

He also noted that the other two shifts of firefighters were paged to come to the station.

“It’s tough hitting a fire with only two people,” he said.

