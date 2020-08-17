Fire chief: Fire started after child played with lighter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont firefighters extinguished a small fire in a bedroom after a child had played with a cigarette lighter.

No injuries occurred.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to 1221 N. Bell St. Two girls, ages 4 and 5, in the house had run across Bell Street to get help, said Fremont Fire Department Capt. Tom Christensen.

Christensen said it was reported that smoke had filled the home.

“The majority of my crew was on an EMS (emergency medical services) run so we actually responded to that fire with only two people,” he said.

Not much smoke was showing on the outside of the home from which a mother and the two young children had evacuated. They were outside when firefighters arrived.

Christensen said he opened the house’s front door.

“There was smoke down to the ground,” he said.

The two firefighters worked to get a hose ready, while others were trying to make their way there from the EMS call. When the other firefighters arrived, they made an interior attack, Christensen said, and found the fire in a back bedroom.