Fire chief lists fireworks safety tips

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt remembers the year someone was lighting fireworks in a basement and started a fire.

He’s also gone to fires that occurred because someone put spent fireworks in a trash container right away after they went off, instead of putting them in water and letting them sit out.

So as the July Fourth holiday nears, Bernt advises the public to be extra careful when using fireworks.

He cites National Fire Protection Association statistics which indicate that more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks each year.

Statistics also show that children ages 10 to 14 have had the highest rate of fireworks injury, with more than 1/3 (36 percent) of the victims being under age 15.

Half of the fireworks injuries seen in emergency rooms were to extremities like the hand or leg and a third were to eyes or other parts of the head.

Bernt lists safety tips which include: