Fire chief lists fireworks safety tips

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt remembers the year someone was lighting fireworks in a basement and started a fire.
He’s also gone to fires that occurred because someone put spent fireworks in a trash container right away after they went off, instead of putting them in water and letting them sit out.
So as the July Fourth holiday nears, Bernt advises the public to be extra careful when using fireworks.
He cites National Fire Protection Association statistics which indicate that more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks each year.
Statistics also show that children ages 10 to 14 have had the highest rate of fireworks injury, with more than 1/3 (36 percent) of the victims being under age 15.
Half of the fireworks injuries seen in emergency rooms were to extremities like the hand or leg and a third were to eyes or other parts of the head.
Bernt lists safety tips which include:
- Adults should shoot off fireworks, not kids.
- Keep a 5-gallon bucket of water or garden hose nearby.
- Allow for plenty of distance between people and where fireworks are lighted. That way if something does go awry, people will be far enough away so they won’t get hurt.
- Don’t try to relight a dud. “In attempting to do that you may have it go off in your hand or go off in your face. It can create some serious injuries,” Bernt said.
- Don’t put the fireworks in the trash right away after use. Put them in a bucket of water and let them soak overnight before throwing them away. Bernt notes that trash fires can occur when this isn’t done — and if the trash is near a house, it can cause a structure fire.
“The big thing that we push is, maybe don’t do fireworks, let the professionals do it. Enjoy the displays that are professionally done. That’s probably the safest way of enjoying fireworks,” Bernt said.
Other safety precautions from the NFPA include:
- Only buy fireworks from a licensed seller (not from someone on the street or from someone’s house).
- Read and follow the directions on the fireworks before lighting them.
- Wear shoes when lighting fireworks. A barefoot person could step on a hot remnant of a firework. Sparks could burn the top of the feet of someone wearing flip flops.
- Only use fireworks in an open, outdoor area.
- Light the fireworks on a hard surface and be cautious of any wind.
- Have a designated person, who avoids alcohol and does not wear loose clothing, to set off the fireworks.
- Make sure the designated person wears safety goggles and close-toed shoes.
- Aim the firework away from houses, dry leaves, flammable materials and people.
- Light one firework at a time.
- Don’t hold fireworks. Doing so can cause a burn or even dismemberment if the firework explodes while it is being held.
- Don’t toss a firework at anyone. Injuries can include eyesight and hearing loss.
- When lighting fireworks, use a punk. People have more control in lighting the firework with a punk than a lighter or matches.
- If lighting fireworks in the street, watch for traffic. Make sure children don’t run into the street.
- Don’t light fireworks within a vehicle or a house.
