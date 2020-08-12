Fire chief: Man pulled from window

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Neighbors pulled a resident out of a window after a fire broke out late Tuesday morning.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said firefighters got the call at 11:19 a.m. and went to a house at 1824 N. Union St.

The fire was under control in fewer than 10 minutes.

Bernt said the resident had some smoke inhalation, but refused transport to a medical facility. Two neighbors had pulled the resident out before firefighters arrived.

After firefighters were on the scene, they saw flames coming from a hallway in the middle of the house. The cause of the fire was attributed to smoking materials based on interviews, he said.

Damages are estimated at about $30,000.

Bernt said the American Red Cross was called in to help provide the resident with shelter. The Fremont Department of Utilities came to the scene to disconnect power to the house.

