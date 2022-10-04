Fire department invites public to open house

The Fremont Fire Department will be hosting its annual open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the station, 415 E. 16th St. The event is free and open to the public.

Visitors will be able to meet Fire Pup and see inside the fire trucks, police cruisers and 911 simulator. Guests will be entered to win a fire extinguisher donated by Municipal Emergency Services.

Fire Chief Todd Bernt looks forward to the annual event and says it gives the community “a chance to see and feel our fire trucks and the equipment we carry on our trucks, tour the fire station, and visit with the firefighters. An open house gives us an opportunity to answer any questions the community may have about what we do. The Fremont and Dodge County Communications Center and Fremont Police Department will also be here for the community to visit with.”

The open house kicks off Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15. Fire Prevention Week is sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association. 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. During this week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.

During Fire Prevention Week the Fremont Fire Department also partners with Fremont schools to provide the Junior Fire Marshal Program. Students in kindergarten through fourth grade work with their families to fill out and return home safety checklists. The school with the highest checklist return-rate is awarded the Junior Fire Marshal Program traveling trophy for the year. In 2021, Clarmar Elementary School received the trophy with 84% of checklists completed and returned.