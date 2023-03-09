The Fremont Fire Department reminds community members to change their smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector batteries when they turn their clock forward Sunday, March 12.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five fire injuries take place in homes without working smoke alarms. Seventy-one percent of smoke alarms that fail to operate in emergency situations have missing, disconnected or dead batteries. Smoke detectors give advance warning in a fire situation where minutes can mean the difference between life and death.

“Having a working smoke detector to give you an early warning, along with a home fire drill plan, will give you the tools you need to get you and your family out safely in the event of a fire,” Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said in a press release. “Changing the batteries in your smoke detectors is of the utmost importance to an overall plan for your family’s safety.”

Senior Citizens or disabled individuals who are unable to replace their own batteries can contact the Fremont Fire Department at 402-727-2688 for assistance. If you have family or neighbors who might need assistance, please share this information.