Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt hopes the public will take advantage of an opportunity on Oct. 6.
The Fremont Fire Department is hosting its annual Open House from 1-3 p.m. at 415 E. 16th St.
At the same time, the public is invited to the Public Power Open House. That event is set from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Lon D. Wright Power Plant, 2701 E. First St., Fremont.
“Both National Fire Safety (Fire Prevention) Week and Public Power Week are celebrated from October 6-12, so it is only fitting that we celebrate both with open houses. I hope Fremont residents will join us at the fire station and power plant to help us celebrate these two important events,” said Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton.
Admission is free to the events.
The fire department’s open house will include station tours and free safety handouts from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Attendees also can see the department’s vehicles and the Fremont/Dodge County Communications Center’s 911 simulator.
A fire extinguisher will be given away.
Bernt said the Nebraska State Patrol will bring equipment that shows the importance of using a seat belt.
The Fremont Police Department will bring its Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) rescue vehicle.
A bounce house will be provided by the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.
HyVee Food Store will provide refreshments.
Bernt believes people will benefit by attending the event. For one thing, they can interact with firefighters and see the equipment in a non-emergency situation.
“It basically gives the community a chance to come in and see our facility and see our equipment, visit with the firefighters, understand what we do,” Bernt said.
Firefighters will be available to answer questions.
Bernt said the fire department has hosted the event for years.
The power plant’s open house will include tours, electrical safety handouts, lineman dress up and an up-close view of Fremont Department of Utility Vehicles and large equipment.