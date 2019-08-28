The Fremont Firefighters Union Local 1015 will team up with the American Red Cross to provide people in the city with free smoke alarms this Friday evening.
From 5 to 8 p.m., firefighters and Red Cross members install 10-year sealed lithium battery smoke alarms in households and go over safety plans with residents. The groups will visit neighborhoods in need of smoke alarms, but residents can sign up beforehand.
Dave Wordekemper, president of the Fremont Firefighters Union Local 1015, said with the flooding last spring, many homes are in need of smoke detectors. This event, he said, will help people go through the installation process and be prepared to do it themselves.
“If that’s not going to happen that night and they have a smoke detector, they can always contact us at the fire department and we’ll come out and help install a smoke detector,” Wordekemper said.
Ashley Frampton, disaster program manager at the Red Cross, said the program is part of a nationwide effort under the Red Cross Disaster Cycle Service umbrella of making homes safer.
Although it’s been ingrained for many people from a young age, Frampton said it’s essential that people get a refresher of how to identify potential fire hazards and to develop a safety plan in the event of a fire.
“Most people don’t even check their smoke alarms or know if their smoke alarms work or not,” she said. “We have stories across the nation where it’s proven to save lives because a smoke alarm was working and alerted them and gave them enough time to get out of their home.”
Like the Fremont Fire Station, the Red Cross is also available to help with the installation process at any time, Frampton said.
“If they want to get free smoke alarms installed or even have somebody come out to go over a preparedness plan, a fire escape plan, we’re willing to do that,” she said.
Wordekemper said smoke detectors do save lives, and that the survivability chance for people who have them installed is greatly increased.
“Our local union just wants to be involved in the community and do what we can to partner with anybody that wants to have a safer community,” he said.
People who are interested in signing up for the program can call the Fremont Fire Station at 402-727-2688, call 211 or visit getasmokealarm.org.