Fire department shares tips for a safe Fourth of July weekend

As the Fourth of July comes closer, the Fremont Fire Department has some tips for staying safe while lighting off fireworks this weekend.

According to the American College of Emergency Physicians, more than 9,000 firework-related emergencies occur annually, with one in three involving children under age 15.

Fire Chief Todd Bernt said those lighting fireworks should do so on the ground and make sure they don’t put them in the trash right away.

“Most likely, that is still an extremely hot firework, and it can light your trash can on fire,” he said. “And if you have your trash can next to your house, you’re eventually going to have your house on fire. And that’s actually happened in the past.”

Bernt recommended having a garden hose on standby and to put fireworks out in a bucket of water before throwing them away.

“Once you light them, put them in the bucket or just let them sit out and let them cool down,” he said. “Also when you light them off, you want to make sure that you clean up after yourself because we don’t want to keep the litter out in the street.”

For fireworks that go into the air, Bernt advised those lighting them to make sure they are in an open area.

