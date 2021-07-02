Fire department shares tips for a safe Fourth of July weekend

As the Fourth of July comes closer, the Fremont Fire Department has some tips for staying safe while lighting off fireworks this weekend.
According to the American College of Emergency Physicians, more than 9,000 firework-related emergencies occur annually, with one in three involving children under age 15.
Fire Chief Todd Bernt said those lighting fireworks should do so on the ground and make sure they don’t put them in the trash right away.
“Most likely, that is still an extremely hot firework, and it can light your trash can on fire,” he said. “And if you have your trash can next to your house, you’re eventually going to have your house on fire. And that’s actually happened in the past.”
Bernt recommended having a garden hose on standby and to put fireworks out in a bucket of water before throwing them away.
“Once you light them, put them in the bucket or just let them sit out and let them cool down,” he said. “Also when you light them off, you want to make sure that you clean up after yourself because we don’t want to keep the litter out in the street.”
For fireworks that go into the air, Bernt advised those lighting them to make sure they are in an open area.
“You want to make sure there’s no trees overhanging the area or anything like that,” he said. “And once you light it, make sure you have a good area to stand back and don’t stand close to it when it goes off.”
Bernt said it’s important to supervise children while lighting off fireworks, especially younger ones.
“Really young kids, we would not recommend having them light any fireworks or anything like that, just due to the fact that those fireworks do give off a lot of heat,” he said. “And the chance of someone getting burned is really high.”
Additionally, the ACEP has several tips for staying safe, including buying fireworks from reputable sellers and to only light one firework at a time. If one doesn’t go off, never attempt to relight it.
The ACEP also advises to avoid horseplay with fireworks and pointing any at another person. Safety should also be kept in mind when grilling, swimming or staying outdoors in the heat for this weekend.
However, Bernt said the best way to stay safe this weekend is just to observe the professional fireworks on display.
“Like on July 3rd, Ron Vlach’s going to have his fireworks show,” he said. “That’s what we sort of recommend, we don’t recommend buying them and lighting them off, just with the chance of injury and fire hazards and stuff like that.”