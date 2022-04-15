Fire destroys home at Ames

No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a house Thursday evening at Ames.

Firefighters used between 40,000 to 50,000 gallons of water to extinguish the rural area blaze that occurred at 2076 County Road 15 Boulevard.

Fremont Rural Fire Department Chief Carl Nielsen said the fire call came in after 5 p.m. No one was believed to be home when the blaze started in a home that had been converted from the old Ames schoolhouse.

Nielsen said the structure is a total loss.

The fire, which is under investigation, is believed to have started in the house’s basement.

Nielsen said when firefighters arrived fire was coming out of the basement windows and was on the back side of the house.

Firefighters attempted to get into the structure, but the floor had been compromised so they fought the blaze from the outside.

Due to the older building’s construction, fire was able to travel up one wall, across the roof and down the other wall. Winds coming from the west spread the fire.

“You had all that wind blowing in there pushing the fire all over,” he said. “It was pretty windy at the onset. After the sun went down, the wind kind of died.”

It took approximately three hours to get the fire under control.

Water had to be hauled from County Road 19 and U.S. Highway 30, where the county’s shed is – an estimated distance of 4- and-a-half miles from the fire scene.

Nielsen said fire departments responded with tanker trucks with water and tanks were erected.

“We put portable tanks on the ground so they could just dump and go,” he said.

Fremont Rural firefighters initially responded to the fire. They called the North Bend Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid tankers and manpower and Fremont Fire Department for a rescue squad.

“When they (Fremont rural) were on their way out there, they started seeing and smelling smoke so they had Nickerson respond with tankers and we were still running a little short on water a little ways into the fire so we had Hooper come down with a tanker,” Nielsen said.

An estimated 35 to 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

Nielsen said a family lives in the home. A couple pets were missing as of Friday morning.

“We’re unsure if they got out and ran away or were still in there,” he said.

Firefighters stayed on site until 10:30 p.m. Some returned at about 5 a.m. Friday to extinguish fire that had rekindled.

