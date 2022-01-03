Fire destroys house in Cedar Bluffs

Hours after a fire destroyed her Cedar Bluffs home, Victoria Miller credited a service dog and a neighbor for saving her life — and the lives of her boyfriend and son.

Cedar Bluffs Fire Chief Rob Benke said fire personnel were paged at 12:56 a.m. Sunday to 206 E. Oak St.

Half of the two-story house was fully involved in the fire, which had already vented through the roof when firefighters responded shortly thereafter.

Miller said the fire was started by a built-in wall heater, installed when the kitchen was remodeled in 2002. The white home with blue trim has had a long history of housing residents in the small town south of Fremont. Saunders County Assessors records indicate it was built in 1898.

The house is a total loss, Benke said.

Miller had inherited the house from her dad, Lawrence Ostrand, who was 85 years old when he died in January 2021. She’d obtained the deed to the home in October.

Miller and her boyfriend, Dale Schlink, and adult son, John Ostrand, were in the house at the time of the fire. Miller’s grandsons were going to stay until next weekend, but had gone home Wednesday.

On Saturday evening, Miller said the power to the upstairs part of the house shut off while they were watching television. Schlink shut off and unplugged space heaters and John Ostrand reset the breaker.

But the power was lost again.

This time, Ostrand noticed the breaker was hot. They unplugged other items, including the Christmas tree lights, and when Ostrand checked the breaker box again, it had cooled down.

“We thought we were OK to finally settle down and get some rest,” Miller said.

She and Schlink decided to sleep downstairs on recliners in their front room.

“We didn’t know for sure about the electrical. We were kind of skeptical because we’d never had that issue since we’ve been there,” she said. “The next thing I know, John and Dale were both yelling, ‘Our house is on fire’ at the same time.”

Miller said her son woke up after his mixed-breed service dog, Bishop James, began pawing him in the face.

At the same time, she said Schlink indicated he felt as if he were suffocating.

Neighbor Shannon Taylor Alharithy rushed to the house, getting the three out of their home.

“She saved my life, basically,” said Miller, adding that she had some smoke inhalation.

Decked out in her housecoat and tennis shoes, but no coat, Miller made it outside. She and Schlink had their phones but forgot their eyeglasses. Her CPAP machine, which she wore to sleep at night, was lost in the blaze.

Miller said they got the service dog, along with two other dogs out of the house, but lost three and possibly four cats and two parakeets. The birds had been Schlink’s Christmas gifts.

She said her purse later was salvaged from the house.

Approximately 35 fire personnel from Cedar Bluffs and Fremont Rural volunteer fire departments responded to the scene in 5 below zero temperatures.

Benke said hoses froze up and ice formed wherever water was sprayed.

“All personnel were completely coated with ice trying to work through that,” he said.

Firefighters also extinguished two rekindled flames not immediately seen due to steam from the water.

Cedar Bluffs and Fremont Rural brought aerial trucks to the site. With powerlines in front of the house, firefighters had to put one of the aerial trucks in a spot where it could be used to extinguish the fire. The other was used for pumping water.

Miller, who is a certified medication aide at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, said her boss, Cynthia Swanda, got the family a room at a Fremont hotel for a night and a pair of scrubs so she could go back to work. Her boyfriend works in the dietary department at South Haven in Wahoo.

A friend, Mikala Howard and her fiancé brought a case of water and some funds.

Friend Tiffany Stearns started a gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-vicki-miller-and-john-ostrand.

On the page, Stearns wrote: “These people are a blessing from above. They would do anything for you. They’d give their shirt off their back for you. They have had a rough patch recently. They are the most thoughtful family you will ever know. Money will go to clothing, housing, medical bills and food.”

Miller is grateful for funds, food and clothes they’ve received.

She, Schlink and Ostrand are grateful for their lives.

“I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayer and kind words and help,” Miller said.

