No one was injured in a Tuesday night fire at the corner of Dodge and Garfield streets in Fremont.

Capt. Nick Morris of the Fremont Fire Department said firefighters got a call at 7:07 p.m. about a pickup truck fire at 1522 E. Dodge St.

The pickup was at a duplex and an occupant in the other side of the unit at 1524 E. Dodge St., smelled smoke. The occupant went outside and found that the neighbor’s pickup truck, which was next to the structure, was on fire and called 911.

“The pickup truck was fully involved (in flames) when we arrived and the fire had spread to the structure,” Morris said. “Most of the flames were on the exterior of the structure, so we were pretty quick at knocking the flames down. We had it knocked down inside of 10 minutes.”

After that, firefighters checked for any other places in the structure where the fire might have gone.

“It was up in the attic so we had to pull ceilings and cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the structure from the smoke and have access to the fires in the attic,” Morris said.

Firefighters got two dogs out of the unit nearest to the truck. The animals were reunited with the tenants who arrived shortly after the firefighters. Morris said the dogs had not been affected by the smoke.

Morris said the exact cause of the blaze inside the vehicle is difficult to determine when it’s been completely destroyed by fire.

“It’s likely that it could have been a wiring issue,” Morris said.

He estimates the structure had 25% to 50% damage. The unit at 1522 E. Dodge St., had fire and smoke damage. The unit at 1524 E. Dodge had smoke damage, but firefighters were able to stop the blaze before the flames reached it.

Nine firefighters, including Fire Chief Todd Bernt, were at the scene.

Morris expressed appreciation for firefighters.

“Everybody did a quick and efficient job,” Morris said.

He noted that several rescue/medical squad calls came in at the same time as the fire and call-back crews responded to those.