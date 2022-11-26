Fire officials warn about holiday dangers

While the holiday season and wintertime may be a period of joyous connections with family and friends, it is also one of the most dangerous times of the year for fires in homes and residences.

Lorraine Carli, a spokesperson for the National Fire Protection Association, said this time of year is when most fires occur. That is due to what she described as a “perfect storm” of increased use of heating sources in homes, cooking and decorations such as extra electrical items and candles.

“We are definitely heading into not only the holiday season, but the fire season. The winter months are the highest fire months of the year,” Carli said. “People also do not realize how fire dynamics have changed. Fires are faster than they were 10-15 years ago, they spread very fast. It is about complacency – people often don’t think it will happen to them.”

Locally, Fremont Fire Department Lt. Terry Luthy said he and others with the department work hard to do public outreach on fire safety and prevention.

Luthy said once the holiday season kicks in, he and other fire officials grow concerned about specific hazards such as frying turkeys at Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as the uptick in the use of decorative, scented candles, extra lighting for Christmas-time decorations and also the basic need of heating a home in the colder months.

“With the colder weather, don’t put your space heaters too close to combustible materials, and we advise you don’t plug it into a power strip,” Luthy said. “Don’t leave (lit) candles unattended. Don’t leave cooking food unattended. Don’t overload electrical outlets. Overloading an outlet can cause a fire.

If there is too much electrical draw, they can heat up and cause a fire.”

According to officials at the National Fire Protection Association, “carefully decorating your home can help make your holidays safer.”

Statistics gathered by officials from the NFPA show that from 2015-2019, “U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year.”

“U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 790 home structure fires per year that began with decorations, excluding Christmas trees,” officials said on their website, nfpa.org.

Carli said the NFPA works hard each fall to educate the public about the hazards associated with the holidays and wintertime heating.

She said space heaters are often a danger for many reasons, including people using older, outdated models that do not have modern safety features on them.

“If you are using a space heater in your home, make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions,” Carli added. “The expected increase in heating costs has led people to seek other ways to hear their homes. They may decide to use the fireplace they have not used for years. You should always have a fireplace inspected and cleaned, as the buildup of creosote can be dangerous.”

Thom Mendlik, the store manager at Ace Hardware in Fremont, said his business sells many different types of in-home heating devices such as space heaters. Mendlik said one goal he and his staff have when selling the devices is to educate buyers.

“We try to talk (with customers), and we ask questions such as where do they plan to put the space heater and give them safety tips,” Mendlik explained. “We ask if it is going to be in a bedroom, and tell them it may be a tripping hazard in the dark. We also ask them about the size of the room they are putting it in. Sometimes people don’t think of these things.”

Mendlik also said extra care should be taken when a space heater is being used by an elderly person, many of whom have poor eyesight or disabilities than could make the space heater more dangerous.

“We try to make sure the customer knows how to use it,” he said.

As far as overall safety for fires, Carli stressed preventive measures. She said most new homes have been constructed with more flammable materials that burn hotter and faster than in past generations, leading to less time to escape.

“In prior years, you could escape a fire because it took five to 10 minutes to consume a structure. Now, that fire could burn a home in two minutes,” Carli added. “Make sure you have several working smoke detectors, and also that you have an escape plan that you’ve practiced. There are a lot of things going on this time of year, from candles to space heaters, which increase the danger of a fire.”

One area of concern for local firefighters, Luthy explained, is the newer trend of cooking turkeys in a giant fryer with oil. This occurs at both Thanksgiving and Christmas he said, and can lead to fires and severe burns.

“One of the biggest (dangers) is turkey frying. Do not put a frozen turkey into the fryer. It causes the oil to overflow the container, and they often ignite,” Luthy said. “We also recommend you don’t fry turkeys in the garage or inside the home. Do that at least 10 feet away from any structure. We also recommend you not fry a turkey on a wooden porch.”

Luthy also said aside from smoke detectors and an escape plan, all residents should have at least one working fire extinguisher in their home, preferably near or in the kitchen area. He also said to never try to extinguish an oil fire with water.

“We see many more people frying the turkeys, and while that doesn’t always cause a fire, people are getting burned,” he said. “We don’t always respond to them, but we eventually hear about it from the hospitals.”