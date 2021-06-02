Fire Prevention Fun Day to feature games, educational opportunities

Pabian, a member of the Morse Bluff Volunteer Fire Department, is chairperson for the event, which began in 2015 and will see a return after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve expanded it out from fire prevention to safety also, because the more we got into this, like year one, year two, year three, they kind of work together,” she said.

Children will also have the opportunity to go through a hazard house and smoke trailer, as well as meet with Smokey the Bear, Firepup and Sparky. Additionally, new for this year’s event is a suicide prevention booth.

Pabian said many of the kids’ favorite events include a fishing game and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol’s rollover seatbelt simulator.

“Some of the younger kids are kind of scared to get on there, but you get your 7- and 8-year-olds, and they’re ready to roll,” she said. “A lot of them also like going through the smoke house and the hazard house.”

Overall, Pabian said the event has resulted in a decrease of fires for area departments, which means less loss of lives and property.