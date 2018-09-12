You could call it creative recycling.
Or preserving pieces of the past.
But when firefighters Jamie Meyer and Terry Luthy take down old barns, they’re saving a little history in a unique way.
Meyer and his wife, Donna, own 2JEM, a Fremont business through which reclaimed wood is transformed into a host of items from trays and tables to accents for walls in homes and businesses.
Jamie Meyer and Luthy partner to disassemble old wooden barns. Meyer then uses the wood to create a host of items.
Meyer’s idea of turning reclaimed wood into new products began to form years ago.
“I’ve always liked to work with wood,” Meyer said. “I’ve been dinking around with it for the last 30 years. I’d make projects throughout the years for the kids and for friends.”
Among those items was a wagon built from an oak tree for granddaughters Ainsley and Adalene.
Four years ago, Meyer began gathering wooden pallets. His first stack came from a store.
“They were happy to get rid of them,” Donna said.
Meyer tore apart the pallets and cleaned up the wood. He was amazed at the different types of wood the pallets contained like walnut, ash and red oak.
After the wood was cleaned and sanded, it was awesome, he said.
Meyer began making serving trays and table tops of different sizes from the wood.
He and Donna started talking about taking down barns as a way to preserve wood that otherwise might be destroyed.
Meyer knows farmers have firefighters burn old buildings then put out the blazes for training purposes.
And as a captain with the Fremont Fire Department, who’s taught firefighting throughout the state, he’s seen many buildings meet a fiery fate.
“I think of all the old buildings that I’ve burned, teaching firefighting over the last 27 years — all the cool wood that just went up in smoke,” he said.
So Meyer began thinking he’d like to tear down old barns and use the wood.
“We thought it would be neat to make things out of the barns that were going to be torn down or burned down anyway,” he said.
He learned about a barn in Iowa through Craig’s List. The barn was leaning toward a road and the farmer, who feared it would fall, planned to have it bulldozed.
Meyer visited with the farmer about taking it down free of charge if he could have the wood. The farmer agreed.
“I took a shift off and went out there, pitched a tent and tore down what I could tear down, loaded up a big trailer and after three or four days came home. That’s where it started,” he said.
That was in 2015. More barns would follow.
In the fall of 2015, he was able to get wood from a barn and other buildings east of Logan View High School. He had a week to get what wood he could. He made a wheelbarrow for the family’s church for a fall festival.
He learned about a curved barn south of Hooper. Luthy came on board as a partner the second year and helped him with that project.
There would be more barns north and northwest of Hooper and by Fontanelle and Beemer. He has others lined up north of Winslow.
Meyer learns about the barns via word of mouth. Many times, farmers will see the men taking down a barn. The farmers stop and ask if their own barns can be taken down.
It takes about three months for Meyer and Luthy to disassemble a barn. Shingles come off first. Wide boards are peeled away, rafters taken down, siding removed and the hayloft floor is removed. The barn’s skeleton taken down.
The men strive to stay safe while working.
“We wear body harnesses and ropes. It’s what we’ve learned in high angle rescue through the fire department. We take that knowledge and use it on the barns to keep safe so we don’t fall,” he said.
After the barn is taken down, the men haul away the good lumber and safely burn the rest on the property, which they then clean up.
With each barn, Meyer offers to make something for the family.
“If that barn’s been up for 100 years or more, I’d make a piece of furniture for the family and hopefully it can stay in the family for 100 more years,” he said. “I want to create an heirloom for people that they can pass on from generation to generation.”
Sometimes, the men find pieces of history while disassembling a barn. At the Fontanelle barn site, Luthy found a piece of wood. Etched in that wood was: March 7, 1886 — the date the barn was built.
“We gave it to the farmer and that just tickled him,” Meyer said.
Sometimes, the men find signs or old horse shoes. Meyer has a collection of things the barn owners didn’t want.
Meyer also takes pictures from start to finish of the disassembling of each barn. He tries to research with the owners an approximate age of the barn and when it was built. That way, he can provide a little history that he can share with the people who buy what he builds.
He builds various items to sell, including bookcases, a hall tree with a bench, coffee and dining room tables, shelving, kitchen islands and cross-shaped frames that hold several pictures.
Meyer made an end table from a large wooden pulley in a corn crib. The pulley, laid on its side, is topped with a piece of glass.
He and Luthy used shiplap to make an accent wall in the front office of the Moostash Joe Tours business in Fremont. They made accent walls around the sound booth at Full Life Church in Fremont. Shiplap was used to make accent panels on the stage where musicians play in the church.
Meyer has sold wood used by contractors to make accent walls at two locations of My Pie Pizza Place and other businesses in Omaha.
The name for Meyer’s business, 2JEM, comes from his initials — James Edward Meyer — but stands for Two Jesus Everyone Matters.
A Facebook page for 2JEM has photos of the barns and the items Meyer has made. Meyer plans to continue his endeavors.
“I like using my hands,” he said. “I enjoy making stuff.”
And he likes preserving history — one piece of wood at a time.