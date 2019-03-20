Fremont firefighters went to the scene of a mobile home fire at Regency II Mobile Home Park on the south side of Fremont on Monday morning.
“The guys could not use the fire hydrants in here, because everything was under water - probably two and a half to 3 feet of water, said Dave Wordekemper of the Fremont Fire Department. “Our city trucks couldn’t get in here, because of the water level. Fremont Rural came in. They have some 6-by-6 units and they were the ones who came in here and helped with the fire suppression.”
With a suction mechanism, the firefighters used flood waters to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters made sure no one was in the mobile home.