Firefighters called to apartment fire

No one was injured in an early morning fire at a Fremont apartment complex and a fire official is grateful for a sprinkler system which extinguished it.

Fremont firefighters were dispatched at 4:09 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after an automatic alarm activated at the Cambridge Apartment complex, 2425 N. Buckingham Road. The complex is north of 23rd Street.

Minutes after the call, fire crews were alerted that sprinklers were activated and possible victims were trapped.

When they arrived, firefighters learned that everyone in the 24-unit complex had evacuated, said Lt. Terry Luthy II, acting captain.

“They were able to get out of the doorway without any injuries,” Luthy said. “Everybody went to their cars before we got there and were sitting in their cars once they realized there was smoke in the building.”

Firefighters saw smoke through windows in a stairwell hallway.

“When the first crew made entry, they had light smoke and as they went up the smoke got thicker,” Luthy said.

Firefighters went upstairs to a third floor apartment, where the fire had started in a couch.

Luthy said the sprinkler system had extinguished the fire in the couch by the time firefighters arrived.

“Thankfully, there was a sprinkler system that was able to contain the fire and keep it under control,” Luthy said. “Had that not been there, we would have had a pretty large fire. The sprinkler system did its job.”

Luthy believes people in two apartments were displaced. Fire crews also removed a dog with no apparent injuries from the building.

The American Red Cross was called to help the displaced apartment residents.

Fremont Fire Command indicated that an electronic device charging cord appears to have caused the fire.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal determined the fire to be accidental in nature.

Damage and loss from the incident is estimated at $50,000.

Luthy said seven on-duty firefighters responded. Firefighters from A and B shifts were called back. Midwest Medical answered a rescue call at another location while the incident at the apartment was occurring.