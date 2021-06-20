Firefighters contain blaze at Parkview Center mall in Fremont

It wasn’t the Sunday morning — or the Father’s Day — anybody expected.

Tresa Sewick was called and texted about a fire at The Fur Shack.

“I opened my patio door since I live on East Ninth behind the Parkview Center and our whole backyard was engulfed in smoke and the smell of rubber burning,” Sewick said. “I got up here and the center of the strip mall was in flames. Flames were shooting up.”

Capt. Pat Tawney of the Fremont Fire Department estimates the call came in about 8:40 a.m. about a large structure fire in the strip mall at 1900 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

No one was injured. Tawney said early Sunday afternoon that six businesses were damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Former Mayor Scott Getzschman, a partner in the Parkview Center, watched as firefighters sprayed water on the multi-suite mall.

“I want to thank all the firefighters from Cedar Bluffs, Hooper, Valley, Fremont Rural and the Fremont Fire Department for all of their effort,” Getzschman said. “We were extremely blessed that no one was hurt or in the occupying the spaces when the fire broke out.”