Firefighters contain blaze at Parkview Center mall in Fremont

It wasn’t the Sunday morning — or the Father’s Day — anybody expected.
Tresa Sewick was called and texted about a fire at The Fur Shack.
“I opened my patio door since I live on East Ninth behind the Parkview Center and our whole backyard was engulfed in smoke and the smell of rubber burning,” Sewick said. “I got up here and the center of the strip mall was in flames. Flames were shooting up.”
Capt. Pat Tawney of the Fremont Fire Department estimates the call came in about 8:40 a.m. about a large structure fire in the strip mall at 1900 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
No one was injured. Tawney said early Sunday afternoon that six businesses were damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Former Mayor Scott Getzschman, a partner in the Parkview Center, watched as firefighters sprayed water on the multi-suite mall.
“I want to thank all the firefighters from Cedar Bluffs, Hooper, Valley, Fremont Rural and the Fremont Fire Department for all of their effort,” Getzschman said. “We were extremely blessed that no one was hurt or in the occupying the spaces when the fire broke out.”
Getzschman also thanked the Fremont Department of Utilities, which arrived on the scene to shut off power and gas to the building, and the Fremont Police Department and Dodge County REACT, who kept streets blocked off.
Tawney said North Bend, Hooper and Arlington volunteer rescue squads helped staff the fire department during the blaze.
“A tragedy like this affects a tremendous number of lives and livelihoods,” Getzschman said. “They’re affected tremendously.”
On June 1, Deb Newill and Tricia Homan opened The Fur Shack at 1900 E. Military Ave., Suite 218, a do-it-yourself pet wash, bakery and boutique.
Duet, formerly known as ENCOR, had a June 11 Fremont Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at its suite in the mall.
As winds blew from the south to the north, Sewick feared the fire might spread from the mall to homes on Eighth and Ninth streets, but firefighters kept the blaze contained.
People walking past Getzschman expressed sympathy about the loss as he watched firefighters continue with their work. Onlookers filled part of the Dollar General parking lot across the street.
“This is life,” Getzschman said. “You don’t like anything like this to happen, but you have to deal with it.”
This is a developing story.