Firefighters discuss procedures for dealing with coronavirus

Based on that information, the firefighter can tell other squad members outside if they would need to put on all the protective gear before coming into the house.

At this time, the department has one squad outfitted for COVID-19 patients. If an EMT or firefighter determines that a patient is suspected to have the virus, this squad can brought to the person’s house so another squad isn’t contaminated.

A couple of patients already have been transported in this squad.

This rescue squad is outfitted with a plastic covering over compartments inside the vehicle. The plastic shields item-filled compartments, an idea that came from Omaha firefighters.

“We’re trying to protect our equipment and the patient,” Atkinson said.

Without the plastic covering, everything in the squad and compartments would need to be disinfected and that would take the vehicle out of service for hours.

The protective plastic can be disinfected or torn out and replaced in about 20 minutes. A plastic trauma box is easy to clean. But if opened, all the contents need to be cleaned as well.