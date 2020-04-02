Firefighters discuss procedures for dealing with coronavirus

Alan Atkinson knows Fremont rescue squad personnel look a little different when they come to someone’s door these days.
That’s because they’ve launched some different procedures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
When Fremonters call for a rescue squad, they’ll talk to a 911 dispatcher who will ask a series of questions, which include those about travel and possible exposure to someone with the virus.
This helps first-responders prepare for the call.
Fremont Fire Department personnel have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The equipment includes goggles, a mask and gloves, which they wear to calls.
If through the dispatcher’s questions, squad members believe the person is a suspected COVID-19 patient, they also have protective, full-body suits and full-face shields, said Atkinson, a Fremont firefighter.
Fremont Fire Department is taking other steps. In the past, five fire and rescue members might go into a house at once.
Now, when fire and rescue personnel respond to a call, they have one firefighter or emergency medical technician go into the patient’s house to limit exposure to other squad members.
The firefighter—wearing goggles, a mask and gloves—assesses the patient’s symptoms, including those that could be virus-related such as difficulty breathing, cough or fever along with possible coronavirus exposure.
Based on that information, the firefighter can tell other squad members outside if they would need to put on all the protective gear before coming into the house.
At this time, the department has one squad outfitted for COVID-19 patients. If an EMT or firefighter determines that a patient is suspected to have the virus, this squad can brought to the person’s house so another squad isn’t contaminated.
A couple of patients already have been transported in this squad.
This rescue squad is outfitted with a plastic covering over compartments inside the vehicle. The plastic shields item-filled compartments, an idea that came from Omaha firefighters.
“We’re trying to protect our equipment and the patient,” Atkinson said.
Without the plastic covering, everything in the squad and compartments would need to be disinfected and that would take the vehicle out of service for hours.
The protective plastic can be disinfected or torn out and replaced in about 20 minutes. A plastic trauma box is easy to clean. But if opened, all the contents need to be cleaned as well.
With the additional protective measures, response times are increasing slightly, because firefighters are doing more things to protect themselves and patients.
“If we get sick, we’re going to be sent home or stay home for 14 days or until we test negative,” Atkinson said.
That puts more strain on the department and can decrease the number of firefighters on a shift. Firefighters from one shift may be called in to help with another.
Atkinson discussed other protective measures, in light of the City of Fremont’s guidelines involving services.
At this time, the department is not conducting pre-planning—going out to new buildings to plan how it would attack a fire.
It’s not allowing visitors into the fire station, nor giving tours.
Atkinson said people have been understanding about the firefighters and their gear.
To help limit the spread of the virus, some patients also may be encouraged to stay home if their symptoms aren’t life-threatening and they’re not having a respiratory emergency that requires them to be seen in a hospital, said Firefighter Nick Morris.
For instance, if someone has a fever and a cough, alone, but not difficulty breathing or serious conditions such as heart problems, that individual might be encouraged to remain at home and take medication for the fever. They can contact a local health care provider to determine a need for testing.
Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said the department has been averaging about seven calls a day and expects there will be an increase in the numbers of calls.
Bernt encourages the public to maintain social distancing.
“Stay home,” he said. “The more people get out and about—that can really increase the spread. If we can limit the spread and the number of people who are going to get this, that’s definitely helping us.”
