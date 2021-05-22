Firefighters extinguish blaze at Fremont house

No injuries were reported on Saturday afternoon at a house fire at 2130 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Fremont Police Sgt. Kurt Pafford said the homeowner called to report that the rear of the house was on fire.

He said everyone got out of the house. The Fremont Fire Department was at the scene to extinguish the blaze and remained on scene thereafter.

Pafford said there is extensive damage to the back of the house.

No other information is available at this time.

