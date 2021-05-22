 Skip to main content
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Fremont house
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Fremont house

No injuries were reported on Saturday afternoon at a house fire at 2130 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Fire at 2130 E. Miltiary Ave.

Fremont Fire Department firefighters work on extinguishing a fire on Saturday afternoon at a home at 2130 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Fremont Police Sgt. Kurt Pafford said the homeowner called to report that the rear of the house was on fire.

Fire Captain and firefighters at scene of house fire

Capt. Jamie Meyer, center, listens as other members of the Fremont Fire Department talk on Saturday afternoon at the scene of a fire at 2130 E. Military Ave.

He said everyone got out of the house. The Fremont Fire Department was at the scene to extinguish the blaze and remained on scene thereafter.

Firefighter at scene of house fire

A firefighter is shown at 2130 E. Military Ave., in Fremont where members of the Fremont Fire Department extinguished a blaze on Saturday afternoon and remained on scene thereafter.

Pafford said there is extensive damage to the back of the house.

No other information is available at this time.

Firefighters from the Fremont Fire Department work at the site of a fire at 2130 E. Military Ave., on Saturday, May 22.
Fire at 2130 E. Military Ave

