Firefighters extinguish early morning house fire

No one was injured in a two-story house fire early Sunday morning.

Capt. Pat Tawney of the Fremont Fire Department said the call came in at 1 a.m. of a fire at 944 E. Military Ave.

All three shifts of paid Fremont firefighters would be called to the scene.

Fremont Rural Volunteer fighters came with their aerial ladder truck. Arlington and North Bend volunteer firefighters came to Fremont to handle medical calls unrelated to the fire.

Capt. Jamie Meyer said the large house had been converted into three apartments and had been vacant for some time and was up for sale.

Meyer said the fire was encountered around the back side of the home on a deck area for the back lower apartment.

Firefighters on B shift knocked most of that fire down along with fire in the basement. A and C shifts were called to the fire.

Meyer said when he arrived heavy smoke was pushing out an attic gable window.

This indicated fire had breached into the attic.

“We were determining how to make the best attack on the fire, when part of the roof collapsed and fire shot through the roof,” Meyer said.