Firefighters spend their careers helping other people.
But sometimes they need a little help, too.
“We repeatedly are exposed to what I always call ‘Somebody’s worst day,’ — repeated trauma,” said Gary Bruns, secretary-treasurer of the Nebraska Professional Fire Fighters Association.
That trauma could involve trying to help someone whose heart has stopped, working on the scene of a house fire or — as what’s happened recently — rescuing people from flood waters.
Seven local first responders faced a dire situation on Thursday when the airboats they were in capsized, sending them into the icy waters of Elkhorn River. The men were rescued by the Nebraska Army National Guard which sent a Black Hawk helicopter.
The helicopter crew flew through hazardous conditions to reach the men who had waited in chest-high water, not knowing if they’d make it out of the situation alive.
“Nobody can train for anything like this,” said Darren Garrean, president of the Nebraska Professional Fire Fighters. “You can’t train for being in a wide, devastating flood and being isolated, not knowing that somebody is coming.”
Dave Wordekemper, president of the Fremont Firefighters Local 1015, also painted a verbal picture of what firefighters face each day.
“When you go to work, going home ain’t a given,” Wordekemper said. “You never know. When you leave your families and you go to work, you don’t know if you’re going home.”
Bruns said repeated trauma can take a toll on a firefighter’s emotions and well-being.
“The public at large sees us as invincible, tough women and men, but the truth is — we’re just all a bunch of teddy bears — kind, compassionate, wanting to help people,” Bruns said. “So when we show up, we’re always trying to put our best face on — it doesn’t matter if it was the first rescue of the day or a car accident — we’re trying to put on a good face to somebody who’s in need and expecting to see us calm, cool, collected and trained well — and able to help them.”
Sometimes after making rescue calls, firefighters can sit and talk with each other — decompressing around a table with some coffee.
But as a profession and union organization, the firefighters association is realizing that just isn’t enough.
“So we have to bring in trained professionals to help us work through these issues,” Bruns said. “We’re working on those resources right now.”
The Nebraska Professional Fire Fighters can bring in firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island who’ve had more training to help in these situations.
“We have made contacts with counselors and we can bring them as well. Whatever level of mental stability you are in we have resources we can tap into locally and nationally,” Bruns said.
Garrean added that while no one could have trained for the situation that firefighters faced on the Elkhorn River, they do train for the atypical.
“Remaining calm is key,” Garrean said during a Wednesday morning press conference with firefighters rescued from the river. “When somebody gets excited, chaos breeds chaos. I think that’s a testament to these gentlemen right here — and why everybody is still right here.”
Garrean alluded to the healing that will need to take place.
“The flood waters will go away; they’re starting to recede already,” he said. “The damage to the infrastructure, to the roads — those are things that can be repaired and will take some time. The memories of something like this — that’s something different. That’s going to take a lot longer to navigate. Navigating those memories are difficult.”
Nick Morris, one of the Fremont firefighters who was on the capsized boat, said he did get some time off after that and was grateful.
“But I was listening to my brothers keep working through this whole thing and I couldn’t sit and do nothing,” he said.
So he and others returned to work.
When asked during a press conference what would make him return to work after that life-threatening situation on the river, Morris pointed to his fellow firefighters.
“These guys,” he said.
After hearing that, one of his fellow firefighters wiped away a tear.
Wordekemper then explained the bond between the firefighters.
“We’re a big family here,” Wordekemper said. “We know we have a job to do and we know there are still citizens who need us. When we take an oath to be a firefighter, to help others — that’s what we do. And when situations are tough, we rely on our brothers and sisters in arms to help us.”