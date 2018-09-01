You can eat for a good cause this weekend.
Or just drive down 23rd Street and make a deposit.
Again this year, the Fremont Nebraska Firefighters Local 1015 will take to the streets to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
And don’t be surprised if you see a firefighter at one of your favorite eateries collecting receipts, which can help benefit the cause as well.
This is the first year this group will involve at least one local restaurant in the Fill the Boot campaign. A firefighter plans to be at A&W restaurant, 4260 N. Broad St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Those who eat at the restaurant during those hours can put the receipts from their purchases in a firefighter’s boot.
“They (A&W) are giving us 10 percent of the proceeds from the total amount of receipts we get,” said Blake Wagner, Fremont firefighter and MDA coordinator.
The firefighters still are working out dates for fundraisers with other restaurants in town.
“We’re excited for it,” he said.
Firefighters also will stand with boots at the corner of 23rd and Bell streets from 9 a.m. until about 4 or 5 p.m. today and Sunday.
Passersby can drop donations in those boots.
Wagner agrees with other firefighters, who in the past have said those who seem least likely to be able to donate tend to be the most generous.
“People know that everything could be worse for them, so they just want to help out when they can — even just with the little bit that they can,” he said.
Firefighters appreciate the donations.
“We accept everything,” Wagner said. “We don’t judge. Every little bit helps for these families affected by muscular dystrophy.”
The MDA uses funds for research, services and education.
Each year, 35,000 kids and adults receive treatment at MDA’s nationwide network of more than 15 MDA Care Centers, including 44 MDA ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) Care Centers.
“We provide comprehensive, expert care from neuromuscular disease specialists in one place, at one time. MDA also provides annual occupational, physical, respiratory and speech therapy consultations,” states information from its website.
The MDA provides assistance with durable medical equipment to help individuals maintain independence and offers ongoing public health education programs and assistance with flu vaccines.
Every year, the MDA also hosts more than 3,800 children with muscular dystrophy and related diseases at its almost 75 summer camps. During a week of camp, children can take part in activities such as swimming, fishing, crafts and horseback riding.
In the past two years, a muscular dystrophy summer camp has taken place at Camp Calvin Crest in rural Fremont.
During VIP Day, firefighters in unions across the state go to the camp. In the morning, they play games with the kids. They eat lunch with them and have a water fight in the afternoon.
“The money people are donating is being put to a good cause with different drug research, helping these kids get powered wheelchairs so they can get around, helping the families with finding different sources for wheelchair ramps,” Wagner said.
Wagner estimates between 10 to 12 firefighters will participate in Fill the Boot each of the two days, filling different shifts.
Firefighters still will man their shifts at the fire station taking care of the city, he said.
“This (Fill the Boot) is what we do in our spare time. We’re donating our time to help out a cause we believe in,” Wagner said.