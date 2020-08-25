 Skip to main content
Firefighters respond to car fire
Firefighters respond to car fire

Edwena Kent heard the “boom-boom” noise.

Then, she said, her dog began freaking out. The Fremont woman looked out the kitchen door of her house and saw that the neighbor’s car was on fire.

She called 911, but someone already had called.

The Fremont Fire Department responded to the car fire at 9:51 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Logan Street, said Fire Chief Todd Bernt.

FRE Car fire 1.jpg

Fremont firefighters arrive on the scene of a car fire on Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Logan Street. No one was injured.

Kent used her phone to video the fire. She was relieved to see the neighbors and that they weren’t in the car.

No one was injured, said Fremont firefighter Levi Alley.

“When we showed up, we had the full compartment area that was on fire,” Alley said. “It was fully involved. We had (the fire) knocked down pretty quick. I would say within a minute we had it knocked down and after that it was just hitting hot spots.”

Alley said it’s not known at this time what started the fire.

“It’s going to be a total loss on the car,” said Alley, estimating the loss at $1,500.

Alley said the vehicle was a small, four-door Chevrolet car.

FRE Firefighters and front of car.jpg

Fremont firefighters work at the scene of a car fire on Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Logan Street. No one was injured.

“It was a pretty blue color,” he added.

No other information about the fire is available at this time.

