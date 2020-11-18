Firefighters respond to duplex fire on 1905 N. Lincoln Ave.

A duplex fire resulted in severe damage to both the interior and exterior of a building on Wednesday afternoon, Fremont Fire Capt. Pat Tawney said.

The fire, which took place at 1905 N. Lincoln Ave., is being attributed to smoking material left outside the duplex’s back door. Those materials ignited wooden lawn chairs, which ultimately allowed the fire to burn up the side of the home and into the main floor.

From there, Tawney said the fire moved into the attic and basement.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to Tawney.

The south side of the duplex was considered a total loss. Tawney said the fire caused additional heavy damage to the duplex’s roof and trusses.

“There’s pretty substantial damage in the north side of the duplex,” he said. “The north side is heavily smoke damaged. Not a lot of water and fire damage, but a lot of smoke damage.”

