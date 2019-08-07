The Fremont Fire Department responded to a grain dryer fire at Archer Daniels Midland Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. on a report of a small smoldering in a grain dryer on the fifth floor of the oilseed processing plant, Capt. Tom Christensen said.
Responders found light smoke coming from the dryer, Christensen said, and were able to cool down the fire enough to put it out in around an hour. He said the dryer itself was not damaged by the fire, but only the grain inside.
"We were just fortunate enough to work well with the ADM staff to get the fire under control," Christensen said.
ADM spokesperson Jackie Anderson said no one was injured in the fire and that production resumed that night. She said employees were able to quickly control the situation, but called FFD as a precaution.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but Christensen said it could have come from a hot bearing or wet grain that failed to dry.