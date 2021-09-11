Firefighters, retired fire chief remember 9/11

Experts say the buildings did what they were designed to do — stand up if an airplane hit them.

But with the large amount of fuel on the jets — and when the explosions occurred — the steel couldn’t withstand such a heavy fire load, Meyer said.

Meyer said the first-responders who died were heroes.

But he added heart-wrenching perspective.

He believes if those first-responders could be asked: “Would you rather be called a ‘hero’ or be home with your family,” they would choose to be with their loved ones.

“I don’t want to take away from their actions or any other firefighter who dies in the line of duty, but nobody wants to die in the line of duty,” Meyer said. “Nobody wants to be gone from their family. Their family doesn’t want to lose them.”

Christensen recalled the heart-rending loss of life, but also found amazing how the country came together at that time.

Through the years, however, Christensen said he noticed “how soon the politicians forgot about the sacrifices of the first-responders and the people who died.”