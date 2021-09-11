Firefighters, retired fire chief remember 9/11

Fire Chief Gary German was heading to work when he heard the news on his car radio.
A plane had crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
It was Sept. 11, 2001.
German went to the Fremont Fire Station, where firefighters — like people around the world — watched the news in shock as terrorists carried out coordinated attacks at key locations in the United States.
Terrorists hijacked and rammed commercial airliners into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
A fourth plane, headed either for the White House or U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought the terrorists.
History records that the attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people and injured more than 6,000; 19 hijackers committed murder-suicide.
On that day alone, more than 340 firefighters died trying to save the lives of others.
“It hits you personally,” said German, now retired. “Firefighters, first-responders, police officers, it was difficult to watch.”
Today marks the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks.
German recalled how poignantly Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan wrote about the gear-hauling firefighters, who ran up the stairs of the towers as fleeing workers ran down them.
“They knew what was going to happen, but they went up anyway,” German said, adding that the attack occurred during a shift change.
Thus, many firefighters were off duty and didn’t have to answer the call.
But they did.
German added some perspective.
“We all know there’s a lot of risk in the profession,” he said. “It’s part of the job, but to have 343 personnel lost in one day, that has an impact.”
Capt. Jamie Meyer was at Fremont’s fire station, when his wife, Donna, called to tell him a plane had hit one of the WTC towers.
That first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, was flown into the North Tower. Meyer told other men on the shift. They watched live news coverage on a TV in the station’s day room.
No one could know what would happen next.
“All of a sudden you see that plane circling way out, then the second one hit the second tower and you’re in total disbelief,” Meyer said.
Meyer doesn’t remember how long it took before the men learned of the Pentagon attack and Pennsylvania crash.
But questions filled his mind.
“How many planes are out there with people who are doing this?” Meyer wondered. “What other devastating things have they got lined up to do?”
Meyer could only speculate which targets might be next.
And in which cities.
He feared for other parts of the country.
“Is this the beginning of an all-out war on America?” he wondered.
Capt. Tom Christensen, then a 30-year-old firefighter/paramedic, was on duty at the station that day. He remembers the news coverage, too.
“The images were unreal,” he said.
Christensen recalled how news stations tried not to cover — but still ended up capturing — the horrific and heart-wrenching footage of workers falling or jumping to their deaths from the towers.
“I can’t imagine what was going through their minds to make them jump that many floors,” Meyer said, quietly.
He suspects the fire was so hot that people figured it was better to jump than burn to death.
Meyer also thinks about passengers on the second plane that he saw crash into the tower.
“What were the poor people on that airplane thinking?” Meyer said.
As the day continued, Meyer and other firefighters wondered how they could get to NYC to help the first-responders.
“I’d pack my gear up in a moment and get in my car and drive, get some guys and go out there and help,” Meyer remembered. “What would we do? I don’t know, but the talk was, ‘How can we go and help?’”
No local firefighters were able to do that, but they could relate to what those in New York might be thinking as they entered the buildings.
Meyer believes first responders wanted to rescue as many people as possible — and then get out of the structures.
Christensen recalls the burning towers and the immense damage that was occurring.
“You knew it was going to be a very complicated rescue,” Christensen said.
He never imagined the towers would collapse.
Local firefighters knew many first-responders would die.
Meyer sadly thinks about all the families who lost loved ones when the towers came crashing down.
And he knows the destruction could have been worse.
Meyer said the buildings actually came down in the safest way.
“As it’s falling straight down, it’s pancaking — one floor on top of another — so it’s falling straight down instead of tipping over, because if you could imagine that building tipping over and laying out sideways — it would have been even more devastating,” Meyer said.
Experts say the buildings did what they were designed to do — stand up if an airplane hit them.
But with the large amount of fuel on the jets — and when the explosions occurred — the steel couldn’t withstand such a heavy fire load, Meyer said.
Meyer said the first-responders who died were heroes.
But he added heart-wrenching perspective.
He believes if those first-responders could be asked: “Would you rather be called a ‘hero’ or be home with your family,” they would choose to be with their loved ones.
“I don’t want to take away from their actions or any other firefighter who dies in the line of duty, but nobody wants to die in the line of duty,” Meyer said. “Nobody wants to be gone from their family. Their family doesn’t want to lose them.”
Christensen recalled the heart-rending loss of life, but also found amazing how the country came together at that time.
Through the years, however, Christensen said he noticed “how soon the politicians forgot about the sacrifices of the first-responders and the people who died.”
“It wasn’t long after 9/11, they started trying to cut staffing at the New York City Fire Department and police department and they weren’t standing behind them for the cancer caused by 9/11 and, in fact, they fought to get any kind of coverage for that,” Christensen said. “It got passed and then it sun-setted and they had to fight for it again. We’re still losing a lot of the people who were working on the pile, due to cancer.”
Looking back, German recalls how difficult it was to watch the 9/11 coverage.
“The world literally changed that day,” he said.
German remembers calling his wife, Cindy, who was working at what’s now Midland University.
“It’s hard to wrap your head around,” he said of the 9/11 attacks. “That evening, Cindy and I went out to the lake and just sat there.”
German would serve the Fremont Fire Department for 35 years, about two decades of which he spent as fire chief before retiring. The Germans’ home is filled with family photos. He likes posting an American flag outside their front door.
Meyer tells how his faith and hope in Christ has helped him.
“It doesn’t mean you’re not heartbroken when you see some of the things you see,” he said. “You still feel heartbroken for people. But if you’ve got Christ, you’re grounded.”