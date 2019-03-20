Firefighters who could have lost their lives in a Thursday night rescue attempt faced — not flood waters — but TV cameras as they recounted their ordeal on Wednesday morning.
News media surrounded a table in the Fremont Fire Department’s breakroom, while firefighters talked about the harrowing situation that occurred when one airboat sank and another tipped — sending seven first responders into the freezing, debris-filled Elkhorn River.
Firefighters first shared their account in a detailed Fremont Tribune story that ran in Wednesday morning’s newspaper.
They provided additional heart-touching details during the press conference while officials from state and international firefighters groups promised to provide counseling and other assistance — to help take care of their brothers.
Capt. Pat Tawney of the Fremont Fire Department talked about the initial report of four adults and a 2-year-old child trapped in a house on U Boulevard between Fremont and Arlington.
Firefighters put out a request for airboats on Facebook.
“We knew that was the only way we were going to get to them, because we’d been out in that area earlier that day and we were in waist-deep water to rescue a guy who was stranded in a pickup,” Tawney said. “We knew what kind of conditions we were going to face.”
The situation with the family appeared to be deteriorating as more reports came in.
“When the guys left here we thought they (the family) had less than an hour in that house,” Tawney said. “The last little bit of that dispatch scenario was that they lost the third wall and the house was being supported by a beam. Everything was in high mode to save these people.”
Fremont firefighter Rich Osterloh was in the lead boat along with Cedar Bluffs Assistant Fire Chief Chris Lichtenberg and Assistant Rescue Squad Chief Matt Baker and Logan Kahler of the Fremont Rural Fire Department.
In the second boat was driver Wayne Kreifels and Fremont firefighters Rick Schutt and Nick Morris.
“When we launched the boats, we felt really good about what was going on,” Morris said. “The conditions out there just changed so rapidly. The water was moving fast.
“It was an unforeseeable thing. The river is unpredictable and it’s dangerous.”
Osterloh previously told the Tribune that the men put the boats into the water at about County Road 27, figuring they had 2 miles to go.
Everything went well until they reached the area at about County Road 28 and U.
Wind gusts reached 40 to 50 mph and the men faced 2 to 3 foot waves.
The first boat was swamped with a wave and sank. The second boat had gone to retrieve the first when it flipped on its side in the water.
Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt recalled his feelings as he heard the news.
“My heart just went into my gut,” Bernt said. “It just hit me.”
Fremont Rural Fire Chief Wade McPherson and other rural firefighters worked to locate a helicopter.
And as they waited in icy waters that were at least chest high — if not higher for some firefighters — the seven men worked to develop a self-rescue plan.
Osterloh told the Tribune the men intended to huddle together, float, and try to reach a barn an eighth of a mile away.
But the current was strong and minutes whizzed by as the men battled the cold.
“We’d already sweated inside of our drysuits from the earlier rescues so that shortened our length of time to work out in the cold,” Morris said. “We were against the clock, for sure.”
During the press conference, firefighters were asked how they stayed calm.
“It was real cold, real dark. There was debris floating around between us. There were a lot of things to be scared of out there, but these guys held it together,” Morris said.
Firefighters were asked how they maintained hope of getting out of the situation.
“We didn’t have that hope,” Morris said. “That hope wasn’t there.”
Did they think they weren’t going to make it?
“I think everybody out there probably had that thought,” Morris said. “We had a cell phone and our radios and I think we were fighting calling our families. I don’t think any of us wanted to go there. We wanted to be 100 percent committed to any effort we made to try to get out of there.”
Morris had made his peace.
“I’m a believer,” Morris said. “I’m a faithful man. There was a lot of praying out there and I was able to operate. I was pretty at peace with whatever the outcome was. It’s what it was going to be and we were going to do our best to get out of there, but we were up against a pretty grim reality.”
During the entire situation, staff at the scene and fire station worked to coordinate a rescue effort. At least a dozen outside agencies that had heard the rescue call headed to Fremont.
“I can’t thank Fremont Rural enough for all their support — what they gave us through the whole situation,” Bernt said, also mentioning gratitude to many other agencies.
In the end, the Nebraska Army National Guard sent a Black Hawk helicopter from Columbus to airlift the men from the water — amid the treacherous conditions.
“When we heard there were helicopters coming, I think half of us laughed,” Morris said. “We’ve been on plenty of scenes where helicopters don’t fly in winds like that. And we’ve never used the National Guard before. Those guys saved us and we’re forever grateful for those guys.”
Firefighters still marvel over the rescue.
“Those guys held that helicopter still in some amazing winds out there,” Morris said. “The helicopter was all over the place with the cable in the waters — just getting out of the waters onto that was a miracle.”
Osterloh used his hand to form a small circle indicating how little the cable looked.
“You’re in the water and it’s pushing you and you’re trying to grab for that (cable) and jump on this thing and your hands are so cold and you’re not sure if you can hang onto it,” Osterloh said, describing the intense situation.
Morris added a thought.
“Just being in the helicopter, while it finished pulling everybody out of the water — you’re hoping you survive the helicopter ride. It was sketchy,” he said.
All seven were rescued and flown to Fremont Municipal Airport. From there, they went to Methodist Fremont Health where they were treated for hypothermia and released.
Osterloh and Morris later went back to the area to retrieve the airboats from a muddy field.
“You kind of look around and realize that if we would have gone another 100 yards, we probably wouldn’t be here having this talk right now, because the water came up quite a bit after we got out of there,” Osterloh said.
Darren Garrean, president of the Nebraska Professional Fire Fighters, explained how tough it can be to return to an accident scene.
“Sometimes the difficulty is because you realize how close you came to losing your life,” Garrean said.
Mark Woolbright, International Association of Fire Fighters, second district vice president, talked about help local firefighters will receive.
“We’re here to make sure the brothers here have all the resources while they’re out supporting the community, where their homes are in jeopardy,” he said.
The home of a firefighter in flood-ravaged Winslow is expected to be a total loss.
Woolbright noted that firefighters experience traumatic events every day.
“But this one is quite extreme, so we want to make sure they have the peer support and counseling,” he said.
Firefighters talked about the strong, family-like bond that exists among them.
Morris was asked how his own family was when he returned home.
“They took a pretty hard hit,” he said. “I’m thankful my wife didn’t find out about it until it was pretty well almost taken care of. My boys were happy to see me.”