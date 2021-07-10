Firefighters' union: More firefighters, another station needed

A local firefighters union is sounding the alarm:
It says more firefighters and another fire station are needed.
Statistics indicate that while the number of emergency calls in Fremont continues to increase substantially, the number of firefighters hasn’t.
The Fremont Fire Department has the same number of firefighters per shift today that it had in 1969.
But it’s seen an increase in calls of more than 400%.
With this in mind, the Fremont Firefighters Local 1015 is encouraging local residents to let their voices be heard at community input meetings set for 7 p.m. July 14 and 15 in Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St.
The input meetings are part of the information-gathering process by Matrix Consulting Group of San Mateo, Calif.
In February, the Fremont City Council approved an agreement with Matrix to develop a long-range master plan for the fire department. The plan will involve short- and long-term goals.
An international firefighters union previously conducted studies.
In 2010 and 2018, the Fremont Firefighters Local 1015 requested a GIS report to evaluate the Fremont Fire Department.
The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) provided these reports, which determined that the Fremont Fire Department needs more firefighters and another fire station location, said Dave Wordekemper, Local 1015 president.
In 1969, Fremont’s fire department began having three, nine-person shifts of paid firefighters.
That year, the department responded to 604 fire and medical calls.
The department still has three, nine-person shifts of paid firefighters. When someone is sick or on vacation, the shifts work with a minimum of seven.
But in 2020, the department responded to 3,110 calls.
“That’s a 415% increase,” Wordekemper said.
The increase for emergency response without staff increases puts the community at greater risk for potential delayed responses due to the lack of resources, he said.
Wordekemper points to the 2018 GIS study which states: “The Fremont Fire Department has failed to grow with the community, and as such, has experienced significantly deteriorated response capabilities and has increased risk to the firefighters and the citizens of Fremont. “
Area volunteer fire departments are called to help Fremont firefighters when they need more resources.
But there is a delayed response due to the travel time and availability of these responding agencies.
“Mutual aid agreements should not be considered an alternative to a fully staffed professional fire department,” Wordekemper said.
Wordekemper cites the importance of having more firefighters and strategically placed fire stations.
He said it’s been proven that fire-based emergency medical services are best for citizens, because fire stations are located throughout communities to give quick response which, in turn, provide rapid, life-saving intervention.
“Fremont citizens should expect to have an adequate EMS response no matter where they live or work,” he said.
Wordekemper cites other concerns.
For one, a fire can double in size in 30 seconds.
Additionally, he said most new construction is considered light weight.
“A lot of wood is new growth, which is less dense, therefore will burn quicker and fail faster,” he said. “…Fires today burn hotter and faster with all of the plastics and other combustibles within a structure.”
Many factors can increase the risk for individuals’ survival in a fire along with greater risk for firefighters.
“Delayed response time or not enough firefighters on scene to perform strategic tasks such as (search and rescue, ventilation, extinguishment, protecting exposures) means the structure will fail quicker,” Wordekemper said.
If resources arrive too late or are understaffed, the emergency will continue to escalate.
“What fire companies must do, if they are to save lives and limit property damage, is arrive within a short period of time with adequate resources to do the job,” Wordekemper said.
He also pointed out that the Insurance Services Organization rating of a fire department directly affects insurance premiums for residents and businesses.
Residents and businesses are subject to increased insurance premiums when a fire department has an inadequate number of firefighters and delayed response times.
In 2014, Fremont voters approved a resolution wherein the City of Fremont would continue to collect ½ of 1% in sales tax.
Proceeds would be divided so that:
- One third would be used to provide funds for police and fire departments operating and capital expenses.
- A third would be used for street construction and renovation, including drainage and flood control.
- One third would be used for an economic development plan.
Before that, the proceeds were divided equally in half — with half used for police and fire departments and the other half for street construction and renovation.
“Economic development is important to Fremont, but it is critical that vital fire and EMS services continue to grow as the demand increases,” Wordekemper said.
Wordekemper pointed out the many services local firefighters provide.
“Your firefighters respond to fires, medical emergencies, car accidents, water/ice rescue, high angle and trench rescue; they also do hazmat response,” he said. “The response area is within the city limits and surrounding areas. We also provide advance life support to surrounding communities when there is a need.”
Wordekemper said professional firefighters are public safety experts.
“The safety of Fremont citizens is our top priority,” Wordekemper said. “Many of us have lived here our entire lives and have family, friends and neighbors that are affected by the job we do; we want to make sure they receive the best fire and rescue response possible.”