Firefighters' union: More firefighters, another station needed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wordekemper cites the importance of having more firefighters and strategically placed fire stations.

He said it’s been proven that fire-based emergency medical services are best for citizens, because fire stations are located throughout communities to give quick response which, in turn, provide rapid, life-saving intervention.

“Fremont citizens should expect to have an adequate EMS response no matter where they live or work,” he said.

Wordekemper cites other concerns.

For one, a fire can double in size in 30 seconds.

Additionally, he said most new construction is considered light weight.

“A lot of wood is new growth, which is less dense, therefore will burn quicker and fail faster,” he said. “…Fires today burn hotter and faster with all of the plastics and other combustibles within a structure.”

Many factors can increase the risk for individuals’ survival in a fire along with greater risk for firefighters.

“Delayed response time or not enough firefighters on scene to perform strategic tasks such as (search and rescue, ventilation, extinguishment, protecting exposures) means the structure will fail quicker,” Wordekemper said.