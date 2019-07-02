Ron Vlach has a simple description of this year’s fireworks show in Fremont.
“The end should be breathtaking,” said Vlach about the show set to start at 10 Wednesday night at Christensen Field.
As in past years, the show is estimated to last between 20 and 22 minutes.
“We’re going to shoot off some bigger stuff this year than we had last year — and more of them,” Vlach said.
Vlach also said the finale will include fireworks shot off the entire length of a 6,000-foot runway at Fremont Municipal Airport.
“We’ve added something to the end of the show,” he also noted.
This marks the 18th year for the show, which people typically can see from a 5-mile radius.
Vlach notes that people can view the fireworks from the hills north of Fremont.
“We shoot a lot of big stuff. They go up pretty high before they explode,” he said.
Fireworks are purchased from Midwest Fireworks in Blair.
“The show will be bigger and more expensive than in prior years,” said Vlach, adding, “Thank you to all our contributors. Without them there wouldn’t be a show.”
Major contributors include First State Bank & Trust, First National Bank of Omaha, Pinnacle Bank and Royal Canin.
An estimated 22,000 people watch the show, according to figures from Dodge County REACT, Vlach said.
Vlach, who owns Victory Marine, has coordinated the annual fireworks show for the past 18 years. He spends the months beforehand raising funds and donations to try and make the show better every year.
“It’s funded by our local sponsors,” he said. “It’s no cost to the taxpayers. And where else can you see a fireworks show that’s a mile long? Nowhere.”
For Vlach, the fireworks show has an important meaning.
He believes it honors people who serve or have served in the military.
A 1966 Fremont High School graduate, Vlach attended Kearney State College for a year and then later was drafted into the U.S. Army.
He would serve two tours of duty in Vietnam.
During his time there, Vlach was with the 54th General Command as a door gunner on a UH1 “Huey” helicopter.
“We flew cover for (supply truck) convoys,” he said. “The convoys would get hit all the time. We would try to suppress the fire.”
Vlach was in three helicopters that went down. The first was due to mechanical failure and the second went down after taking some rounds through a tail rotor.
The last time, he was in a helicopter that was shot down. The aircraft landed, upside down, in jungle overgrowth. Everyone got out of the helicopter, except for Vlach who was pinned in the wreckage.
Armed with guns and grenades, Vlach decided the North Vietnamese soldiers weren’t going to get him — at least not alive. He waited in the dark.
At the first light of dawn, U.S. troops freed him from the wreckage.
Vlach twice refused Purple Hearts, but in 2009 was surprised in a private ceremony before the fireworks display when then-Mayor Skip Edwards presented him with a Purple Heart he’d earned in Vietnam.
Although he doesn’t have a lot of time to be involved in various Fremont clubs and organizations, Vlach said he enjoys being able to give back through the fireworks display.
The show attracts lots of people — some of whom park vehicles earlier in the day in a grassy ditch across from Christensen Field from which to watch the fireworks.
In past years, Vlach has encouraged people to come early to the show.
The show always seems to garner positive reviews — immediately afterward, Vlach will get donations, emails and phone calls.
“We get a lot, and we’re very appreciative of it,” Vlach has said previously. “We do it for the people of Fremont.”