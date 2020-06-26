Fireworks show set for July 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It takes a lot of work to produce a fireworks show that’s about 20 minutes long.

But the result is a show that coordinator Ron Vlach said is the largest in Nebraska and which is viewed by an estimated 20,000 people.

This marks the 19th year for the local fireworks show set to start at 10 p.m. July 3 at Christensen Field in Fremont.

Vlach estimates the show will last between 18 and 22 minutes.

“We don’t do any small stuff,” Vlach said. “All our stuff is pretty big so you can see the fireworks show from probably 10 miles away.”

Vlach added that Fremonters invite friends from out of town and out of state to come and see the show.

“We’re going to have something different in the finale that we’ve never done before. It’s going to be a surprise,” Vlach said.

What’s not surprising is the work involved.

“It takes two full days — eight to 10 hours a day — just to set the show up,” Vlach said.

Vlach estimates between 6 to 8 people work on July 2 and at least 12 work July 3, helping get the show ready.