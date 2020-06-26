Fireworks show set for July 3

It takes a lot of work to produce a fireworks show that’s about 20 minutes long.
But the result is a show that coordinator Ron Vlach said is the largest in Nebraska and which is viewed by an estimated 20,000 people.
This marks the 19th year for the local fireworks show set to start at 10 p.m. July 3 at Christensen Field in Fremont.
Vlach estimates the show will last between 18 and 22 minutes.
“We don’t do any small stuff,” Vlach said. “All our stuff is pretty big so you can see the fireworks show from probably 10 miles away.”
Vlach added that Fremonters invite friends from out of town and out of state to come and see the show.
“We’re going to have something different in the finale that we’ve never done before. It’s going to be a surprise,” Vlach said.
What’s not surprising is the work involved.
“It takes two full days — eight to 10 hours a day — just to set the show up,” Vlach said.
Vlach estimates between 6 to 8 people work on July 2 and at least 12 work July 3, helping get the show ready.
Fireworks are purchased from Midwest Fireworks in Blair.
Vlach, who owns Victory Marine, has coordinated the annual fireworks show for the past 19 years. He spends the months beforehand raising funds and donations to try and make the show better every year.
He appreciates all the contributors.
Major contributors include First State Bank & Trust, First National Bank of Omaha, Pinnacle Bank and Royal Canin.
The show costs taxpayers nothing.
For Vlach, the fireworks show has an important meaning.
He believes it honors people who serve or have served in the military.
Vlach, a veteran, served two tours of duty in Vietnam in the U.S. Army.
During his time there, Vlach was with the 54th General Command as a door gunner on a UH1 “Huey” helicopter.
Although he doesn’t have a lot of time to be involved in various Fremont clubs and organizations, Vlach said he enjoys being able to give back through the fireworks display.
In past years, Vlach has encouraged people to come early to the show.
The show always seems to garner positive reviews — immediately afterward, Vlach will get donations, emails and phone calls.
“We get a lot, and we’re very appreciative of it,” Vlach has said previously. “We do it for the people of Fremont.”
