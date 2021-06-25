Fireworks show set for July 3

After a year that left many people feeling isolated, Independence Day might take on a new meaning in 2021.
And many are ready to celebrate with fireworks.
The annual fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. July 3 at Christensen Field in Fremont.
This marks the 20th year for the show typically watched by an estimated 20,000 people from Fremont and nearby areas.
“People come from Omaha to see our show, because the show we put on can’t be put on anywhere else. The area that we have to shoot it is huge,” said Ron Vlach, chief pyrotechnic coordinator.
In past years, the night skies have been filled with huge bursts of various colors as the fireworks were shot off. The finale often features an even more colorful display.
This year’s show also should include a big finale.
“We’ve put more emphasis into the finale than ever before,” Vlach said of this year’s show.
As in the past, the show is expected to last 20 to 22 minutes.
Vlach appreciates the donors.
“The sponsors are the key,” Vlach said. “We get donations from a lot of people in Fremont. If it wasn’t for those generous people, we wouldn’t be allowed to do what we do.”
Vlach, who owns Victory Marine, has coordinated the annual fireworks show for years. He spends the months beforehand raising funds to try and make the show better every year.
For Vlach, the fireworks show has an important meaning.
He believes it honors people who serve or have served in the military.
Vlach, a veteran, served two tours of duty in Vietnam in the U.S. Army.
He encourages people to come early to the show, which always draws positive reviews.
“It’s the largest show around,” Vlach said.