Fireworks show set for July 3

After a year that left many people feeling isolated, Independence Day might take on a new meaning in 2021.

And many are ready to celebrate with fireworks.

The annual fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. July 3 at Christensen Field in Fremont.

This marks the 20th year for the show typically watched by an estimated 20,000 people from Fremont and nearby areas.

“People come from Omaha to see our show, because the show we put on can’t be put on anywhere else. The area that we have to shoot it is huge,” said Ron Vlach, chief pyrotechnic coordinator.

In past years, the night skies have been filled with huge bursts of various colors as the fireworks were shot off. The finale often features an even more colorful display.

This year’s show also should include a big finale.

“We’ve put more emphasis into the finale than ever before,” Vlach said of this year’s show.

As in the past, the show is expected to last 20 to 22 minutes.

Vlach appreciates the donors.